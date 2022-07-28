5 Lower Ab Variations to Lose Weight

Most people think the "lower abs" are just fluff. But the muscle group right in the middle of your belly requires regular exercise to keep its shape and function. Doing exercises targeted at your lower abs might seem the easiest way to burn calories and lose weight. Yet, those same exercises for the lower abdominal muscles will yield a leaner waistline only when combined with diet changes.

There are five common lower ab exercises that tone the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis, yet target the obliques and outer abs. You can perform these moves with weights, your body weight, or no equipment at all.

Best Lower Ab Variations to Lose Weight

1. 90-Degree Static Press

This lower abdominal exercise can be done at the beginning of a workout to wake up your core or any time you want to work your abs a bit more.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your stomach with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, arms extended out in front of you.

Take a deep breath in and, as you exhale, tighten your abdominal muscles and press your lower back into the floor.

At the same time, push against your hands with your thighs to increase the intensity of the move.

Hold for 1 count and then release.

2. Resisted Single Leg Stretch

This Pilates-inspired exercise engages your abdominals more deeply than the static press because you use the weight of your extended leg to increase the difficulty of the movement.

To do it:

Lie on your back with both knees bent into your chest and feet flexed.

Interlace your fingers on top of one thigh and extend the other leg out parallel to the floor.

Lift your head and shoulders off the floor as you curl up over the top of your rib cage, looking at your extended leg.

Add resistance by pressing your palms against the thigh as you tip your pelvis to bring the knee in toward your chest.

Switch legs and repeat this motion, adding more resistance by pressing against the opposite thigh.

3. U-Boat

This exercise may be small, but it packs a punch by working your lower abdominals. It is also a great way to strengthen your core and lower back. It will also improve hip flexor strength.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit on your heels, knees bent, and lean back on your elbows.

Tighten your abs and lift your legs so they form a 90-degree angle with the ground (knees should touch each other).

Slowly move your legs over to one side (keep them at a 90-degree angle), then lower them and lift them up to the other side, tracing a "U" shape with your knees.

4. Reverse Plank Hover

This move is a great way to boost your ab routine. It'll work your abs and engage pretty much other muscles in your body.

To do this move:

Sit with your legs extended in front of you and point your toes.

Lift your hips a few inches off the floor by pressing down through your arms and keeping your abs tight.

Keep your knees slightly bent with your heels on the ground.

Inhale as you scoop your abs in deeper toward your back, and as you exhale, extend your legs and try to push your hips slightly behind your shoulders. Hold for 1 count.

Return to the starting position by bending at the knees and lowering the hips under your shoulders to gently lower to the floor.

5. Crisscross Lift and Switch

The crisscross exercise is a Pilates move that strengthens your abs and obliques, improves your body awareness, corrects your posture, increases flexibility, and warms up your spine.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with arms at your sides and extend both legs straight up toward the ceiling and cross your right leg over your left, toes pointed.

Tighten your abs and inhale. Lower your legs about 45 degrees.

Exhale and bring them back. Lift your hips and back off the floor while pressing down with your arms for support.

Pause for 1 count before slowly rolling through your spine to lower hips and bring legs back to the starting position.

Takeaway

Doing these exercises can make your workout efficient and ensure that you're targeting all of your abdominal muscles. The exercises can also work well combined with other ab workouts, like machine crunches or sit-ups. Exercises for your lower abs are often overlooked, but they are an essential part of a comprehensive training regimen. Put these moves into play to get the results you want!

