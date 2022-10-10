5 Mental Health Benefits of Replacing Social Media Time with Exercise

Excessive screen time is linked with poor mental health. That can lead to an increase in addictive behavior, emotional attachment with social media, and mental distress in people of all ages.

A recent study found that substituting 30 minutes of physical activity for social media use every day can improve mental well-being and lower stress. After a six-month follow-up, researchers noted that individuals who kept up their physical activity, reported feeling happier and spent less time on social media.

Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp ensured we felt connected to others, especially during the lockdown, amid contact limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, overuse of these platforms are detrimental to overall well-being.

Mental Health Benefits of Replacing Social Media Time with Exercise

While social media diverted our attention away from the impact of the global pandemic, it also left many feeling anxious, insecure, and despairing.

Heavy social media use can result in addictive behavior, which may show up as, for instance, a strong emotional connection with social media. Conspiracy theories and fake news can also spread like wildfire on social media, which can increase anxiety.

On that note, here are five mental health benefits of replacing social media time with exercise:

1) Promotes Better Sleep

A 2020 study discovered that nocturnal social media use is motivated by FOMO (fear of missing out), which results in sleep disruptions and difficulty.

A study conducted with 132 participants indicated that restricting social media use for a week enhanced well-being and alleviating sleep issues. The authors did point out that teenagers who were quite active on social media declined to take part in the study, as they were hesitant to curtail their social media activity.

By encouraging teenagers and adults to spend time outside exercising or even walking for a few minutes in the day, dependence on social media can be reduced.

Another study found out that limiting teenagers' access to the internet before bed alleviated sleep issues, especially who were less active on social media.

2) Reduces Stress

While social media adds to your stress, exercise reduces it. (Image via Pexels/Monstera)

Regular exercise results in significantly lower stress levels. It has been noted that cutting back on use of social media helps us regain a more calm mental attitude, reducing the needless tension we experience daily.

According to a study, both regular and excessive social media users experienced less stress after giving up the platform for around a week. The consequences were particularly obvious among heavy social media users.

3) Eases Anxiety

Social media use can cause a sense of inadequacy. That may lead to loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

Stepping away from social media and adopting a regular exercise regimen helps reduce FOMO-induced anxiety and loneliness. That, in turn, helps us form better relationships with our real and digital environments.

Recent research has found a positive relationship between social anxiety, loneliness, and social media addiction.

4) Prevents Depression and Psychological Distress

Constant comparison can lead to feelings of insecurity and depression. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Common behaviors like frequently checking messages and compulsive social media use are linked with depression and psychological distress.

Whereas, developing a habit of physically exerting our body can result in much calmer effects. Utilizing social media is associated with a spike in later self-reported depressive symptoms.

Exercise boosts endorphins and also boosts numerous other brain chemicals that make you joyful. Exercise increases endorphins, dopamine, adrenaline, and endocannabinoids. These are all chemicals linked to happiness, self-assurance, competence, reduced worry and stress, and even reduced physical pain.

5) Boosts Mental Health

You can enhance mental health one exercise at a time. (Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Being physically active and training the body leads to increased productivity, time management, and environmental awareness. Choosing to focus on our body while exercising increases our ability to stay still, even while performing any activity. This stillness, in turn, enhances mental health.

The authors of a study asked 61 volunteers to refrain from using social media for a week. Following the abstinence phase, the volunteers reported considerable improvements in mental health and social connectedness.

Social connectedness and mental health are positively correlated, while a negative correlation exists between mental health and FOMO.

Takeaway

Spending too much time on screens results in the development of addictive habits, stronger emotional attachment to social media, and increased mental anguish in people of all ages. By increasing physical activity and reducing daily social media use, you can positively impact your well-being.

