5 Minimal Equipment Workouts for Women to Tone Butt

Butt workouts are so crucial. You can't build a strong physique without a strong butt, and that's why we've put together this list of beginner workouts for you.

These exercises will help tone your butt while also building strength and endurance in your legs. They're perfect if you're trying to lose weight or get into shape without using too many equipments.

Best Workouts To Tone Your Butt

Here's a look at five best workouts for women to tone their butt without using much equipments:

1) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great cardio workout. They also serve as a good warm-up exercise, as well as a way to get your heart rate up and blood flowing.

To do jumping jacks, stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides. Jump up, and spread your legs apart for two counts.

Jump back to the starting position for two counts. Repeat this sequence quickly till you've completed 60 jumping jacks in total.

2) Lunge with a Kickback

To perform a lunge with a kickback, follow these steps:

In a standing position, place a dumbbell in each hand.

Take a big step forward with your left leg, and bend it at the knee so that your left thigh is parallel to the ground, and your right leg stays straight.

Raise both arms overhead to form an 'L' shape with your body.

Keep the dumbbells close to you as you lower them down to your sides, making sure that they don’t go below shoulder level.

Extend back up again till both arms are extended above you at shoulder height (you should feel this in your chest).

3) Squat Hold

This exercise is great for toning your glutes. Here's how it's done:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, and hold a pair of dumbbells at your shoulders, palms facing forward.

Lower into a squat, pushing hips back as you bend knees, and lower down till your thighs are at least parallel to the floor (or as far as you can go without rounding your back).

Keep your arms straight throughout the lift, keeping your chest out and shoulders relaxed but not rolled forward or shrugged up around ears.

Hold this position for 30 seconds while keeping your chest lifted and shoulders relaxed.

Return to a standing position by first driving through heels and extending your knees upward keeping your shins vertical till you reach a full standing height again.

Perform the entire exercise sequence for the desired number of repetitions.

4) Walking Plank with Leg Lift

Perform this exercise by lying on your stomach. Prop up on your forearms and straighten both legs, keeping them together in a plank position (this looks like an inverted 'V').

Press into the floor with your toes and hands, and lift one leg out above you. Lower down slowly, and repeat for ten reps without putting either hand or foot back down till you've reached 20 reps on each side. Rest for a minute between sets, if needed.

As always, make sure you know how many times you perform this workout so that you can keep a track of how much improvement you make over time.

5) Donkey Kick

Here's how to perform donkey kicks:

Use a chair to support your back, if needed.

Keep your abs tight, shoulders back and head up throughout the exercise.

Keep your toes flexed during the entire exercise, and keep your knees bent at roughly 90 degrees throughout the movement but not locked out.

Keeping your feet hip-width apart or slightly wider depending on what feels best works.

While keeping your knees bent, start raising them towards your glute region.

Your toes should come upwards and face you, while your leg should remain bent. f you feel your glutes and hamstrings tightening, you're doing a good job.

Bring your raised leg down for one rep ,and repeat alternately or with one leg for several reps.

Avoid locking your knees, as doing so will place unnecessary stress on the knee joint, which is not necessary for this movement.

Instead of locking out your knees like most people do when performing this move, it's much better if you just keep them bent slightly past 90 degrees. That will take away all the stress from them while still providing great results.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are perfect for toning your butt while using minimal equipment. You can do these exercises anywhere, whether at home or in the gym. No equipment is required, which makes them easy to do when you're on a time crunch or travelling.

It's important that you do these workouts consistently, so make sure to always have a schedule so that you don't miss any sessions to get great results quickly. With just a few minutes and minimal equipment, you can get in a great workout that will tone your butt.

Whether you’re looking for something simple or need more variety in what you do with your time, the aforementioned workouts are perfect for anyone.

