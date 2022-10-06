5 Modifications of Eagle Pose

When broken down, the eagle pose isn't as challenging as it first appears. Despite the fact that it requires good balance, the pose is less risky than most one-legged standing poses. That's because the limbs are brought into the body, and the center of gravity is low due to the bent knees.

Additionally, the inner thighs and glutes, which are hard to reach, are worked. The position also works well to extend the shoulders.

Eagle Pose Variations

Here are five modifications of the Eagle pose anyone can try:

1) Reclining Eagle Pose

Instructions:

Keep your knees bowed, feet flat on the floor and in a backward lying position.

The right leg should be over your left. You have two options: either linger here, or do a double-feet-wrap.

The feet should be raised off the ground as you squeeze the legs together.

In an effort to hug yourself, cross your arms in front of you, with your left arm on top. Continue to stand here, or bring your palms or hand back together.

Pulling your hands away from your face, clench your arms together, and extend your elbows upward.

Take a big breath in, and draw everything into your body's core.

Raise your head and chest off the floor as you exhale; bend your knees and elbows into an Eagle crunch.

Repeat and hold for a few long, deep breaths. Switch sides when you're ready to relax.

2) Side Plank Eagle Pose

Instructions:

Put the weight in your right hand as you begin in the plank position.

Place your left foot on top of your right foot as you roll it to the pinky side.

Stretch out your left arm towards the heavens while you firmly plant yourself on your right palm. Move your hips up and away from the mat by pressing down firmly on the floor.

Maintain your momentum and strength as you budge deeply into both knees.

Cross your left thigh across your right one by lifting your left leg. Squeeze the inside of your thighs together.

Ground yourself on the floor, and elevate your hips once again as you begin to straighten your bottom leg.

For a few long breaths, hold this position before letting go and switching sides.

3) Bound Eagle Pose

Instructions:

Your eyes should be fixed on a stationary spot in front of you as you stand in the firm and secure Mountain pose (Tadasana).

As you rise to the ball of your right foot, shift the weight to your left leg.

Raising your right foot off the ground and bringing your right knee up to your chest will help you stay upright.

Move your right arm around your right knee while you lean your chest forward a little. Put your left arm beyond your back, and interlace your fingers or grasp onto a strap to join your hands.

Your arms should remain in position as you balance yourself by crossing your right thigh over your left.

Rotate your shoulder blades towards one another while rotating your torso to the left and squeezing your legs together.

Take a few long breaths while holding, and release and switch sides.

4) Reclining Rotating Eagle Pose

Instructions:

Keep your knees bowed, and feet flat on the floor and in a backward lying position.

Move your hips to the right side of the mat; lift them, move them there, and lower them back to the ground. Cross your right leg across your left thigh.

Help lighten the weight of your shoulders towards the floor while spreading your arms wide in a T-shape.

The position of the legs should remain unchanged, but elevate your feet, and bring your knees closer to your chest.

With your legs on the floor or props, slowly extend them across the left side of the mat.

As you permit your shoulders to sag towards the mat, maintain the weight on them.

Orient your head in whatever way that feels good for your neck. Take as much time as you need to ease into this twist.

When you're ready, begin to relax, and change positions.

5) Inverted Eagle Pose

Instructions:

Begin in a tabletop pose while lying on your back.

Lie your forearms on the ground; entwine your fingers, and squeeze your hands together at the heels. To insert your upper arm bones into your shoulder sockets, press your forearms into the mat ,keeping them shoulder-width apart.

Stretch your neck, and place it between your forearms.

You can either stay in this position, or raise your hips high while lifting your knees off the ground.

Stay still, or incline your feet a little closer to your arms.

You can either stay put or, if it seems right, draw one knee close to your chest without jumping.

Root against your forearms if you desire, and slowly float both legs up to the sky.

Cross your legs, and wrap your foot around your calf.

While slowly releasing back down, pause for a few deep breaths; possibly switch the cross of your legs, and wait for a few more deep breaths.

Takeaway

This pose improves balance and core strength while strengthening the thighs, hips, and ankles. As a result, you can focus more clearly. This pose can also help with lower back pain or sciatica.

When your job requires you to spend a lot of time at a computer, the eagle pose is a great way to relieve shoulder pain. To loosen your shoulders, you can perform eagle arms a few times every day while seated as part of a desk yoga programme or just after your yoga warm-up.

