5 Morning Exercises to Start Your Day Strong

Early morning exercise helps people wake up and makes them feel energized.

However, morning exercise can have benefits beyond just boosting your physical vitality. Additionally, it can do wonders for your mental health, making you feel more productive and focused. Even better job performance has been linked in research to regular morning exercises.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that getting some exercise first thing in the morning will improve your mood for the rest of the day. You'll be more energized and undoubtedly a better companion, friend, or co-worker.

What should I exercise in the morning?

Here are some of the best morning exercises:

1) Single-leg glute bridge

How to do it:

Lean forward while kneeling.

Lift the hips off the yoga mat by extending the right leg out and pressing the left heel.

Lower yourself gradually, then repeat for a minute.

2) Cat camel stretch

How to do it:

Be in a four-point stance.

Lie on your back with your head towards your pelvis, rounded like a camel.

This is the camel part of the stretch.

The cat position is achieved by bending your lower back, lowering your chest, and lifting your head.

For four to five repetitions, repeat these movements gently and smoothly.

3) Knee tucks

How to do it:

Position your feet hip-width apart.

Jump while bringing your knees up to your body.

Maintain the highest possible knees.

Land safely and keep going

4) Planks

How to do it:

Kneel on all fours on a mat.

To get into the plank posture, now extend each leg back one at a time.

With your legs straight and hands beneath your shoulders.

Hold the position for about a minute.

5) Jumping jacks

How to do it:

The feet should be close together while you maintain your posture.

Open your arms and legs as you jump up.

Continue for at least one or one and a half minutes before returning to the starting position.

What are the benefits of morning exercise?

Check out this list of benefits offered by morning exercises:

1) Aids in weight loss

Performing morning exercises before breakfast helps you burn fat and calories quickly. This gets your weight loss plan off the ground and keeps you in good health. ‍

2) Offers a sound sleep

Sleep and exercise are complementary. A hormonal balance is created by morning exercises and you are served a restful night's sleep after increasing your metabolic rate with some morning exercises. Sleep soundly so that you can create a dream world for your future.

3) Fewer distractions

You're often less prone to distractions during morning exercises. You haven't started working through your to-do list for the day when you first get up. Additionally, it's less likely that you'll receive calls, texts, or emails. You're more likely to finish your workout if there are fewer interruptions.

4) Better mood throughout the day

‍Stress relief comes naturally from exercise. Your brain produces more endorphins during exercise, the "feel-good" neurotransmitters responsible for the runner's high. It serves as a diversion from nervous thoughts as well.

A fantastic way to start the day off well is through morning exercise. Furthermore, you'll have a sense of achievement that will make you feel upbeat about the rest of the day.

Should you exercise on an empty stomach in the morning?

The idea behind exercising when fasting is that the body will utilize stored fat and carbohydrates rather than the meal you just ate, causing you to shed more fat.

It may not be best to exercise on an empty stomach, according to research:

Since the body needs protein to create and repair muscles, exercising on an empty stomach may cause the body to consume protein as fuel.

Using fat as fuel does not necessarily imply that one will burn more calories or experience a reduction in overall body fat percentage.

Fasting before exercise can reduce endurance and lower blood sugar levels, which can lead to weariness, nausea, and light-headedness.

What do I eat before a morning workout?

The first item you need to eat is carbohydrates since they provide you with an immediate energy boost and help your glycogen levels, which are your body's supply of glucose (the fuel used for exercise) that your muscles can access.

If you exercise first thing in the morning, you most likely don't have three hours to spare. In general, consuming a full meal around 90 minutes prior to exercising should allow you adequate time to digest.

However, if you're in a hurry and have just around 30 minutes between eating and hitting the gym, a decent rule of thumb is to choose a smaller piece than usual.

Here are some food items that you can eat before morning exercise:

Banana

Fruit smoothie

Protein bar

Toast and jam

Granola

