5 Non-Bench Exercises for Men to Get Bigger Chest

The bench is one of the most widely used pieces of gym equipment to build your chest. On any given day at the gym, you will see men on the bench pressing barbells and dumbbells over their chest. Yes, the bench press.

Variations of the bench press are effective for developing the chest, but there are tons of exercises that don’t require a bench for you to work your chest. Some of these exercises can even be performed at home with a few accessories.

Best Chest Exercises Without Bench

Here are five best exercises you can do without a bench to develop and build your chest. Perform them for 12-15 reps each in sets of three to four. Let's get started:

#1 Push-up

It's done as follows:

Get on the floor into a high plank position.

Keep your abs tight, and lower your body to the floor by pushing your elbows back. Get your upper arms parallel to the floor.

Push your body back up into a high plank by straightening your arms out fully.

#2 Dip

Here's how it's done:

Hike yourself up onto the parallel bars, and straighten your arms, letting your body suspend between them.

Bend your elbows back, and lower your body towards the floor, keeping yourself straight.

Push yourself back up to the starting position by straightening out your arms.

#3 Cable Crossover

It's done as follows:

Grab a handle of the cable in either hand, with the pulleys adjusted to chest level. Step forward, and bend your arms slightly.

Push both cables forward, bringing them in front of your chest and crossing your arms across each other.

Return the cables to the starting position.

#4 Floor Press

Here's how it's done:

Lie on the floor on your back. Bend your legs up in front of you, pointing your knees to the ceiling.

Grab the dumbbells, and hold them beside your chest, elbows on the floor.

Press the dumbbells straight up over your chest, squeezing your chest muscles together.

Lower the dumbbells back down to the floor.

#5 Resistance Band Pullover

It's done as follows:

Hook the resistance band onto a wall, and lie down headfirst in front of it. Grab that end of the band in your hands.

Pull the band all the way up over your chest, keeping your arms straight.

Lower your hands back down to the floor slowly.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your push routine to build not just your chest but the shoulders and triceps as well. Make sure to eat well while training, and get plenty of rest for your muscles to recover.

