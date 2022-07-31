5 Outdoor Exercises to Try for Fat Loss

Fat loss is challenging, but it can be done anywhere - indoors as well as outdoors. While indoor machines like treadmills, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, etc. are popular indoor equipment, most fitness enthusiasts will agree that nothing beats the outdoors.

If you’re looking for fat loss and outdoors isyour thing, you’re on the right path. Outdoor exercises are super effective for fat loss. Moreover, the oxygen supply is more consistent, boosting your performance and keeping your energy levels high.

Best Outdoor Exercises for Fat Loss

Here are five of the best exercises to perform outdoors to shed weight quickly and effectively. These exercises can be performed with little to no equipment. Choose your favourite time of day and get on with them. Let's get started:

#1 Running

A fan favourite, running is one of the easiest exercises you can do to lose weight. Running outdoors is especially an invigorating yet refreshing workout. If you don’t have access to a running track, the neighborhood streets can work just fine. All you need are a good pair of running shoes, comfortable clothing and your headphones.

#2 Cycling

Cycling is another popular sport. Although it does require a bicycle, getting one for yourself is an investment. Not only is cycling a great exercise, it’s also an eco-friendly way to travel around. Sure, there are indoor cycles too, but nothing beats the feel of fresh air hitting your face as your legs pedal you forward.

#3 Sprinting

Sprinting is like running but is more intensive and tiring. Sprinting can be performed in short, timed bursts. That's more effective in burning calories and boosting your metabolism. Sprinting also a great way to improve your stamina. Try short, 20-second sprints during your next run outdoors.

#4 HIIT

HIIT is sworn by fitness enthusiasts worldwide. It stands for high-intensity interval training, which is effective in burning fat and boosting your metabolism. When performed outside, it can aid with providing more oxygen, boosting your performance and helping you push through.

#5 Calisthenics

Callisthenics has been gaining popularity in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fitness facilities worldwide were closed.

Callisthenics is a great way to lose fat while building great muscle and strength. It's purely body weight exercises, combining isometric holds with dynamic movements. It’s an all-rounder.

Takeaway

The outdoors are a great place to exercise, especially if your goal is fat loss. Just step out with a good pair of shoes and appropriate clothing. Put on some sunscreen on to protect your skin, and don’t forget to hydrate.

