5 PCOS Exercises for Women

For those with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), regular exercise is very important. In addition to a host of other health benefits, regular exercise lowers the risk of illness, aids with weight control and elevates mood. It can also aid in conception.

People with PCOS can occasionally hold back on trying new things or exercising because of anxiety. They believe they're too out of shape or that their size prevents them from performing particular exercises.

Best PCOS Exercises for Women

If you have polycystic ovarian syndrome, you are already aware of how physically and psychologically exhausting it can be. One of the most noticeable effects of this hormonal imbalance, which can cause a number of problems, is weight gain.

Higher levels of testosterone produced by your body might significantly alter your menstrual cycle. Additionally, it causes your fertility to decline, hair to grow faster and changes to your skin, such as acne or patches of darkened skin. It frequently results in insulin resistance as well.

On that note, here are five exercises recommended for PCOS:

1) Cardio

Cardiovascular exercise can prevent heart disease and high blood pressure by preventing the long-term effects of cholesterol build-up in the arteries. PCOS patients may be more susceptible to that due to insulin resistance and weight increase.

People with PCOS can benefit greatly from moderate activities, such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling or swimming. This form of exercise raises the body's insulin sensitivity, which lowers the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The regularity of menstrual cycles and ovulation can be improved by exercising for at least 30 minutes each day, along with symptoms of despair and anxiety.

2) Strength Training

Squats, push-ups and tricep dips are bodyweight activities that enhance insulin function while increasing muscle mass, which increases metabolism.

Simply put, having more muscle means burning more calories during exercise as well as all day long, even when at rest. The best way to ensure you're developing a lean body, achieving a healthy BMI and lowering your risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes is to combine resistance exercises with cardio workouts.

To increase muscle, strength training entails employing weights, resistance bands, or your bodyweight. This kind of exercise can aid in the development of strong bones and muscles. By increasing your muscle mass, you may be able to burn more calories when at rest and maintain a healthy weight during PCOS.

3) HIIT

Short bursts of intense labour alternate with recoveries of lesser intensity throughout intervals. It's a quick approach to improve your cardiovascular fitness and has additional benefits.

A vigorous spin bike workout burns a ton of calories and gets rid of belly fat more quickly than, say, a brisk walk. That can assist in losing 5 to 10 percent of your body weight, which, according to studies, can lessen the symptoms of PCOS by lowering excessive testosterone levels and enhancing insulin sensitivity.

4) Core Strength

If your weight is excessive, you may experience significant back pain and poor posture. Consequently, it's crucial to incorporate core training into your exercise regimen. Your muscles that support your spine must be developed.

Train your pelvic floor muscles if you're attempting to get pregnant. They're an essential component of your core that improves pelvic stability, improves sexual health and combats urine incontinence.

5) Mind-body Exercise

Balance, strength, flexibility and general health are all enhanced by physical exercises like yoga, tai chi, Pilates and qi gong.

As the body react to stress more strongly, women with PCOS are more likely to experience anxiety and despair. Exercises that include the mind and body help burn calories, build muscle and lower stress levels.

Takeaway

Due to the physical changes that occur after diagnosis of PCOS, you can find that your self-confidence and perception of your body suffer, or you struggle with despair and worry.

One of the best medically recommended ways to manage PCOS is physical activity along with a healthy diet, as it speeds up your metabolism and can aid in weight loss.

There is good news. Many of the PCOS signs and symptoms can be alleviated with a few lifestyle changes, especially increased activity.

