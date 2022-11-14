5 Pilates Exercises That Can Make Your Core More Stronger than Ever

A strong core is generally is generally associated with six-pack abs and a toned and sculpted body. However, core strength is about much more than just the visually appealing aspects of it.

Core strength is necessary for performing basic everyday functions. If you sit for long hours and are involuntarily losing your posture, it's because you lack a strong core. Regardless of which muscle group you work on, the core is the guiding force for all your actions, both inside and outside the gym.

Unaware that core control is the only way to access the full flexibility and potential of arm and leg muscles, many individuals concentrate on developing their arm and leg strength. When you strengthen and stabilize your core, you will be able to perform actions from your center, enabling you to experience your body's true strength.

Why Pilates?

Pilates exercises are easier on the body than bodyweight and strength exercises. Pilates-based exercises have numerous benefits, especially for elders. As these workouts are gentler, anybody can perform them with ease.

Pilates works out many muscles at once, albeit gently. It generally aims to increase the quality of life for those who try it, rather than focusing on building a sculpted body (you will need to follow a strict diet and workout routine to accomplish that).

An improved posture, balance, stamina, mobility and flexibility are all benefits offered by Pilates. The gentle movements also help decrease stress by allowing you to get out of your head and feel calm and relaxed.

Pilates Exercises for Strong Core

Pilates exercises are beginner-level exercises that anybody can perform to strengthen their core.

Start off by perfoming two sets of 8-10 reps of each exercise. Devote 1-2 days a week for core strengthening exercises. As your strength and endurance grows, you can increase the intensity to performing 3-5 sets of 8-10 reps.

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Bird Dog

Instructions:

Begin on all fours, with your knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders.

Keep your spine neutral and head in line with your shoulders. Exhale to pull your abs in and up.

Lift one leg behind you and the opposing arm in front of you without shifting your weight or arching your back.

Breathe normally while holding the position for three slow counts.

Exhale slowly to return your leg and hand to the floor. Rep on the opposite side.

2) Crisscross

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and both legs on the tabletop.

Exhale and slide your ribs towards your belly button to lift your head, neck, and shoulders.

Inhale to maintain the position.

Exhale to rotate your upper body to the other knee while straightening the same leg.

Return to the starting position by inhaling. Exhale to rotate to the opposing side.

Repeat 8-10 times to complete one set.

3) Toe Tap

Instructions:

Lie on your back, with knees bent, and feet parallel and hip-width apart.

Exhale and place one leg on the table (same as in the exercise above). Inhale to maintain the position.

Without popping your abs or arching your back, exhale, and elevate the second leg into a tabletop position. Exhale into the position.

Exhale slowly, and touch one foot to the floor while keeping your other leg stable.

Inhale and return your leg to the tabletop. Repeat with the other leg.

4) The Pilates 100

Instructions:

Lie down on your mat, with your back to the floor.

Raise your legs to a 65-degree angle off the floor, pointing your toes and keeping your heels locked together.

Begin by elevating your shoulders off the ground and crunching your upper abs while keeping your hands straight out in front of you (by your sides).

Begin oscillating your arms up and down while holding the stance.

Pump your arms five times as you inhale and five times as you exhale, using regulated breathing.

5) Leg Lift

Instructions:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent, and feet parallel and hip-width apart.

Inhale deeply into the back of your rib cage.

Exhale to bring your pelvic floor and abdominal muscles up and in.

As though you were gently tightening a belt, pull one leg up onto the tabletop without moving your hips, pelvis, or back. Inhale to maintain the position.

Without popping your abs or arching your back, exhale and elevate the second leg into tabletop position. Hold the position for five counts while breathing.

Exhale slowly to return your feet to the floor.

Takeaway

A strong core is extremely important to perform daily activities with ease. Pilates can help you improve your overall health by strengthening your core.

Pilates strengthens you without making you rigid by emphasizing breath, balance, and mind-body connection. Pilates exercises create a healthy spine and mobile, strong, and flexible joints.

