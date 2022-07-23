5 Essential Post-Workout Stretches To Do After A Heavy Exercise Session

Whether you're just starting out or have been exercising for years, there are certain stretches that can help relieve tension in your muscles before and after exercise.

You need to stretch your body to combat the onset of fatigue after exercise. Stretching prevents your muscles from becoming stiff and helps you recover. The following five post-workout exercises can do wonders for your body.

Best Post-Workout Stretches

Here's a look at the five best post-workout stretches:

#1 Downward Dog

In a downward dog pose, you'll be in a modified push-up position with your hands and feet on the floor. The pose is meant to strengthen your hamstrings, calves, and back muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Bring your knees to the floor, and step them back as far as they'll go without feeling pain (your heels should not be touching).

Lower your torso till it's parallel with the ground or close enough that you can hold yourself up by placing both palms on the mat.

Bend one leg at a time till each shin is parallel with the ground. That'll help you find balance if you're having trouble keeping yourself upright throughout this stretch.

Press down through each palm so that only four fingers touch each hand, and keep your shoulders relaxed away from your ears for best results.

Breathe out, and push your torso back up. Your body should form a reverse-arch of sorts.

#2 Backbend

Stretch your back by bending forward with knees bent and back straight. Breathe deeply, and hold for 20 seconds before slowly returning to standing.

Make sure to keep the hips square, as that'll help ensure you're not rolling up onto your toes as you bend forward. As you stand back up, slowly lower yourself behind your hamstrings, remembering not to push your knees out too much. Keep your back arched use your arms to support yourself while going down.

#3 Deep Squat

Deep squats are a great way to stretch your hips and legs. The deeper the squat, the more flexibility you’re going to gain.

To do a deep squat:

Stand up straight with good posture.

Bend your knees till they form 90-degree angles or lower, depending on your personal flexibility level. Don’t let them go higher than 90 degrees.

You want to keep the toes pointed forward throughout this exercise to be safe, and avoid injury if you're going all out on your squats (which we recommend).

Hold this position as long as possible before returning to standing upright with good posture again.

Repeat a few times, if desired.

#4 Heart Opener

The heart opener is a great stretch for the chest and shoulders. This stretch can be done on the floor or against a wall, depending on how much time you have, and where you are. You can do this stretch with a partner or by yourself, but it's best if they're experienced in yoga, as they'll need to help guide you through it.

You'll need someone nearby who can assist you with this exercise, or at least watch closely so that they know when your form needs adjusting. If no one is around to help out, just grab onto something sturdy as needed (like a door frame), but make sure it's secure so that it doesn't give way unexpectedly while stretching.

#5 Pigeon Pose

Pigeon Pose is a great pose to do after a heavy workout, as it stretches the entire front body and lengthens the spine. This pose can be modified for beginners or for those who have knee injuries by placing the knee of your bent leg on an exercise mat.

Hold this position for at least 30 seconds before slowly releasing from the pose and repeating on the other side. If you’re looking to deepen your stretch, bend forward from your hips, and place both hands on top of each other behind you with fingers pointing towards your head so that you are holding onto opposite elbows with palms facing down.

From there, gently lean to one side while keeping your shoulders square and low down towards the ground.

Taking care of your body after workout

After a workout, the body is in an almost catabolic state. The muscles are tired and sore, and you may experience some post-workout muscle soreness from using muscles that were previously underused.

Stretching helps to improve circulation, reduce muscle soreness, increase flexibility and range of motion (ROM), enhance posture and prevent injury. If you don’t stretch your muscles after a workout, they remain tight. That can lead to discomfort or pain as well as decreased strength gains during your next exercise session.

Takeaway

There are many different ways to stretch, and it’s important to find one that works best for you.

It’s also important to keep in mind that you may need more than five stretches if your workout is really intense or if it lasts longer than usual. Find a routine that works best for you, but don't forget about stretching after each workout.

