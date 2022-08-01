5 Power Building Exercises for Men

Building power is a challenge for anybody, but it’s the best training you can do for your body. Power training involves high intensity movements, helping you build your speed, strength and endurance. Power movements give you the best results in aesthetics and athletic performance.

However, this form of training requires lots of conditioning, and it definitely isn’t suitable for beginners. Even frequent exercisers will advise not to perform power movements everyday, because of the energy you are required to expend.

So how does one build all this power? While HIIT or high-intensity interval training can be helpful, plyometrics are also a great way to go about it. The idea is to perform exercises involving short, rapid and repetitive bursts of energy over a short period.

Best Exercises for Men to Build Power

Here are five of the best exercises you can do to build power. Not only will they help you build a lot of strength and energy, they're also a great way to shed a lot of calories and work up a sweat. Let's get started:

#1 Kettlebell Swing

Here's how it's done:

Place the kettlebell a step ahead of you, between the lines of your feet.

Hinge forward, pushing your hips back, and grab the handle of the kettlebell.

Hike the kettlebell between your thighs as you raise yourself up, and thrust your hips forward, pushing the kettlebell up into the air.

Hinge forward, and receive the kettlebell between your thighs before going for the next rep.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

#2 Broad Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than hip-width.

Squat toward the ground, bringing your arms to the back.

Jump forward into the air as far as you can, swinging your arms forward to build momentum.

Land with soft knees, and stand up to the starting position before going on to the next rep.

Perform eight to ten reps.

#3 Scissor Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Get into a split stance on the floor, with one leg ahead of the other.

Drop down into a lunge, driving your rear knee to the floor.

Jump up as high as you can, switching your legs twice in the air and landing in the same position.

Land with soft knees, and return to the starting position before going on to the next rep.

Perform eight to ten reps on each side.

#4 Box Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand close to the box.

Squat toward the ground, bringing your arms to the back.

Jump up into the air as high as you can, swinging your arms forward to build momentum.

Land on the box with soft knees. You may jump off the box or step down from it.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Medicine Ball Slam

Here's how it's done:

Hold the medicine ball in both hands in front of you, with your feet wider than hip-width.

Raise the ball high into the air with straight arms. Slam it down towards the ground while squatting down.

Pick the ball up, and repeat the movement.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

Building power is a tiresome task, but it brings plenty of great results. Add power movements to your routine three to four times a week to get the best results out of it. It can be addictive. So make sure you eat and hydrate well, and take plenty of rest.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you do power training? Nope Yes 0 votes so far