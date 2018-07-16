5 Proven Health Benefits of Almonds (Badam)

Almonds have amazing health benefits

Almonds which are popularly known as ‘Badam’ in Hindi are teardrop shaped edible seeds that are commonly referred to as nuts. They are actually the fruit of the almond tree. Almond trees are believed to have been one of the earliest trees to have been domesticated. Evidence of domesticated almond trees dating to 3000-2000 BC have been unearthed in Jordan.

Due to its nutritional value and health benefits almonds receive the due praise worldwide. According to ancient Ayurvedic practitioners almonds have the capacity to boost brain memory and intellectual ability. They are mostly found in India, the Middle East and North America.

The taste of almonds varies, from bitter to sweet and both can be found in the market easily. The scientific name of these dry fruits is Prunus dulcis. Almonds may be eaten on their own, raw, or toasted; they are available sliced, flaked, slivered, as flour, oil, butter, or almond milk.

The benefits of almonds have been known since centuries and modern researches have further backed up such claims. Here are some of the health benefits of almonds.

#1. Almonds Lower Cholesterol

Having high levels of LDL lipoproteins (the "bad" cholesterol) in the blood is a well-known risk factor for heart disease. Research has shown that consuming almonds increases Levels of Vitamins E levels in the plasma and red blood cells, and also lowers cholesterol levels. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that defends your cells against damage on a daily basis and prevents artery-clogging oxidation of cholesterol.

Eating a handful of almonds a day is a great way to get the vitamin E your body needs to stay healthy. Eating a handful of almonds every day lowered their bad cholesterol level by 4.4%, and those who ate two handfuls every day reduced their bad cholesterol by 9.4%.

