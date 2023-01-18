5 reasons why coffee is good for you

Do you love your morning cup of coffee? You're not alone! Millions of people around the world rely on coffee to help them get through their day. But did you know that coffee has more to offer than just a pick-me-up? Studies have shown that coffee is packed with antioxidants and other nutrients that can help boost your health in a variety of ways.

In this article, we'll dive into the science behind coffee's health benefits and explore why this delicious beverage is more than just a caffeine fix. So grab your favourite mug and let's get started!

Health benefits of coffee

Potent source of healthful antioxidants

Coffee is known to be a rich source of antioxidants, with studies showing that it has more antioxidant activity than green tea and cocoa. Scientists have identified over 1,000 antioxidants in unprocessed coffee beans, and more develop during the roasting process. Many studies have cited coffee as a significant dietary source of antioxidants for its subjects.

These antioxidants work by fighting inflammation, an underlying cause of many chronic conditions such as arthritis, atherosclerosis and cancer. They also neutralize free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress leading to chronic disease. Additionally, chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant found almost exclusively in coffee, is believed to help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Protection from cognitive decline

In addition to providing a temporary boost in brain activity and memory, regular coffee consumption may help prevent cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. Studies, such as one from Finland, have found that drinking three to five cups of coffee daily at midlife is associated with a 65 per cent decreased risk of Alzheimer's and dementia in later life. Interestingly, this study also found no association between tea drinking and cognitive decline.

The mechanism behind this protective effect is not fully understood. However, there are several theories. One theory suggests that caffeine in coffee prevents the buildup of beta-amyloid plaque, which may contribute to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's. Additionally, coffee drinking has been associated with a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes, which is a risk factor for dementia; thus, it may also lower the risk of developing dementia.

Defends against cancer

Research suggests that coffee consumption may have a protective effect against certain cancers. Men who drink coffee may be at a lower risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer. In addition, a study from the Harvard School of Public Health found that drinking four or more cups of coffee daily decreased the risk of endometrial cancer in women by 25 percent as compared to women who drank less than one cup a day. Researchers have also found ties between regular coffee drinking and lower rates of liver, colon, breast, and rectal cancers.

The potential protective effects of coffee against cancer may be due to the presence of polyphenols, antioxidant phytochemicals found in coffee, which have demonstrated anticarcinogenic properties in several studies and are thought to help reduce the inflammation that could be responsible for some tumors.

Heart-healthy benefits

Coffee has been found to have a positive impact on heart health. A landmark Dutch study, which analyzed data from more than 37,000 people over a period of 13 years, found that moderate coffee drinkers (who consumed between two and four cups daily) had a 20 percent lower risk of heart disease compared to heavy or light coffee drinkers, and non-drinkers.

The mechanism behind this protective effect is not fully understood. However, there is some evidence that coffee may support heart health by protecting against arterial damage caused by inflammation.

Increased exercise performance

Contrary to popular belief, coffee can actually enhance exercise performance. Despite the common belief that caffeine dehydrates, recent research suggests that moderate caffeine consumption - up to about 500 mg, or about five cups per day - does not dehydrate exercisers enough to interfere with their workout. Additionally, coffee helps battle fatigue and enables you to exercise longer.

The mechanism behind this effect is the caffeine in coffee, which acts as a performance and endurance enhancer. Caffeine fights fatigue, strengthens muscle contraction, reduces the exerciser's perception of pain, and increases fatty acids in the blood, which supports endurance.

The multi-faceted health benefits of coffee consumption

Coffee is not only a morning pick-me-up, but it also offers a variety of health benefits. Some of the additional benefits of coffee include: supporting liver health, reducing the risk of depression, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, protecting against heart disease, and guarding against gout. Studies have shown that coffee consumption may lower the risk of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer, boost mood, aid weight loss, and lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity.

Additionally, coffee has been found to lower the risk of heart disease by improving cardiovascular function and reducing inflammation. And lastly, coffee contains high levels of uric acid, which may help protect against gout, a type of arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints.

