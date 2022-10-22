5 Restorative Yoga Poses for Adrenal Fatigue

Restorative yoga is fundamentally a passive healing technique, supporting the body's inherent balance.

In this yoga form, the goal is to create a state of mind-body relaxation that allows the adrenal glands to recharge. Slow, deep breathing promotes mental and nervous system relaxation, which fosters a feeling of connection and healing.

Overworked adrenal glands are the root of adrenal fatigue. When that happens, the body is knocked off balance, which can cause a wide range of health issues.

Restorative yoga can stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, whose 'rest and digest' region keeps the body's essential systems operating optimally.

Restorative Yoga to Drive Away Adrenal Exhaustion

Adrenaline is released into the body by the adrenal glands situated above the kidneys. That aids the body to react quickly in a stressful, flight-or-fight scenario. The body is not required to be in this fight-or-flight mode all the time, but chronic stress can make that happen.

You may feel cravings, weight gain, weariness, anxiety, or depression if your adrenal glands are overworked.

Here's a list of five restorative yoga poses that must be included in your routine:

1) Child’s Pose

The spine, hips, glutes, hamstrings, and shoulder muscles are gently stretched in this restorative yoga pose, which also relieves stress and exhaustion.

Instructions:

Kneel on the ground with your feet together, big toes touching, and buttocks resting on your heels.

With your torso positioned between your thighs, exhale and lean forward. lowering your head so that it's level with the ground.

Put your hands on the floor in front of you, and extend your arms above your head. If that's too challenging, you can let your arms hang loosely next to your body, with the palms facing upward.

Hold this position for up to five minutes while taking slow breaths in and out.

2) Corpse Pose

Consider attempting the corpse posture for intense relaxation and stress reduction.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back with your legs apart.

Keep your arms by your sides and palms upward. Just unwind.

Keep your eyes closed, and take a few slow, deep breaths.

From your head to your feet, start focusing. Do not proceed without first relaxing a body part.

Imagine your body being completely relaxed as you breathe in and out.

On each exhalation, allow your anxiety, stress, depression, and tension to leave.

3) Supported Bridge

This restorative yoga pose aids in calming the hyperactive sympathetic reaction and restoring equilibrium to the body.

Instructions:

Start off with a block or a long pillow placed off to the side. Your feet should be on the ground as you lie on the mat with your knees bent.

Bridge your hips by raising them up towards the ceiling. Your sacrum should slide below the pillow or block. Return your hips to it by lowering them.

Lie your legs out on the mat. With your palms facing up, extend your arms out to the sides. Spend five minute srelaxing with your eyes closed.

4) Legs up the Wall Pose

The benefits of this restorative yoga posture for adrenal exhaustion include a lowered heart rate, relaxed blood vessels, slowed brain waves, and a decrease in stress chemicals.

Instructions:

Lie down with your back supported by a bolster, block, or cushion, and legs pressed up against the wall.

Keep your bottom as comfortable against the wall as you can.

Once you're comfortable, focus on your breathing; relax, and take calm, deep breaths.

5) Reclining Butterfly

The reclining butterfly is a beneficial heart and hip opener that simultaneously invites total surrender.

Instructions:

Bring your feet together while you lie on your back, with your feet flat on the ground.

Extend your knees to the side.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute.

Takeaway

The parasympathetic nervous system is restored by restorative yoga, which in turn aids the body's ability to heal, balance, and relax.

That helps trigger the relaxation response by offering time for lengthier asanas (postures or poses) and deeper breathing. This reaction can promote a sense of calm and improved well-being while also assisting in slowing breathing and lowering blood pressure.

