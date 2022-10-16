5 Signs of Emotional Stress and How to Overcome It

Stress is a typical response to the demands of daily living. All other emotions, including anxiety, fear, rage, and sadness, are common emotional reactions.

Life has all of them. Although these feelings are accompanied by tension, that stress becomes unhealthy if it prevents you from doing the things you need or want to do.

Signs of Emotional Stress

The list of signs is not exhaustive and may or may not apply to you. Getting in touch with a mental health professional can help you understand the signs better. Nevertheless, here's a look at five such signs:

1) Apathy

Are you experiencing a lack of interest in things you used to enjoy? Apathy is a persistent lack of passion.

It can cause you to feel disinterested in meeting new people or trying new things, but it can also instill indifference towards the things you enjoy. Externally, you may not exhibit many emotions or the opposite may be true.

To make others worry less or avoid stigma, you may feel pressured to be more expressive. However, in the long run, apathy can put a strain on your personal relationships and performance.

2) Dissociation

Dissociation is a trauma and stress response. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Another sign of a declining mental state is dissociation. Dissociation takes on many forms, such as derealization, depersonalization, and dissociative amnesia.

Derealization or depersonalization often feels like you're having an out-of-body experience or a feeling of being unreal. These, as well as other forms of dissociation, occur due to severe stress. It's thebody's way of coping with a distressing event or emotion. In that case, you should consult a professional if you're experiencing any form of dissociation.

3) Withdrawal

Social withdrawal can also be a sign of change in your mental state. Of course, you are not obligated to attend social events. It's fine to stay in if you need a break, so this sign is a bit subjective.

If you don't usually go out, social withdrawal may just be your usual behavior. A more sure sign is if you actively avoid meeting family or friends, as you no longer feel like seeing them. Although social withdrawal does not seem like such an ominous sign, it can put a strain on your potential relationships.

4) Mood Changes

One of the most common signs that you might be experiencing mental health instability is mood swings.

There will be moments when your emotions might get the better of you, but usually you can regroup and regulate your emotions after a bit. However, if your emotional state is worsening, you may find it difficult to recover.

You may feel more sensitive, irritable, or critical. Although your emotional and mental state are not the only things that affect your mood, persistent and drastic changes can point to emotional dysregulation.

That can cause more stress, trouble sleeping, strain your personal relationships, and worsen depression.

5) Unhealthy Behavior

Have you developed unhealthy coping mechanisms to numb your emotional stress?

For example, frequently skipping meals or engaging in self harm. Mental strain or distress can cause you to behave differently or out of character. It can cause you to become more agitated, engage in risky activities, or behave radically.

How Can You Handle Emotional Stress Better?

You can try a variety of techniques to help you better manage your emotional stress. Attempt one of the following:

1) Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness can significantly lower tension and anxiety. (Image via Freepik/Pikisuperstar)

Learning to focus your attention and increase awareness is known as mindfulness. You can develop the ability to sense the bodily adjustments that result from emotional stress.

The first step in understanding how to effectively control your stress and how emotions affect your body is to comprehend this mind-body link. Additionally, mindfulness can help you concentrate on the here and now, on what you can do to soothe your body and mind.

2) Use a Journal

Writing down your thoughts and emotions in a journal helps you to better understand them.

It's a technique that encourages you to take your time, pay attention, and reflect on your life's events as well as your sentiments and responses to them. Writing in a journal can help you discover your emotional stress triggers, as it can reveal your innermost thoughts.

You may recognize your negative thoughts and emotions, and then switch them out for more uplifting actions. A healthy and effective technique to deal with your emotions is through journaling. You can start on the path to healing or change when you face your feelings.

3) Focus on Sleep Quality

Sleep hygiene is an essential stress buster. (Image via Freepik/Freepi)

Stress can affect both quantity and quality of sleep. Lack of sleep sets off a vicious loop that exacerbates the stressors in life. You might want to give a few of these ideas a try if stress is keeping you from sleeping well:

Reset your circadian rhythm, by going to bed and rising at the same time every day. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Wherever possible, keep to a regular schedule. Choose a calming pre-sleep ritual that you enjoy. Some ideas include a soothing bath, a cup of tea, reading, and candlelight music. A sleep schedule can aid in alerting your brain that the day is coming to an end.

Takeaway

All our emotions — worry, fear, anger, and sadness — are normal and healthy — till they get in the way of your daily life.

You can control your emotional stress using a variety of techniques. Consult with a counselor or mental health professional for assistance if you've tried several self-help methods but are still feeling stressed out or stuck.

