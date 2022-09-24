5 Simple Exercises for Women to Lose Weight Around Their Thighs

Losing weight can be a huge challenge. It takes a lot of time and effort to get results, which can be frustrating.

The good news is that there are many simple exercises for women to lose weight around the thighs that you can do at home with just your bodyweight or light weights. These exercises can help tighten and tone your legs while burning calories and building muscle mass — all in less than 15 minutes.

Exercises for Women to Lose Weight Around Thighs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Squat

This exercise is very easy, and it can help you burn a lot of calories while also strengthening your thighs.

To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees to squat down as if you were going to sit in an imaginary chair behind you.

Make sure your back remains straight throughout the movement.

As you come out of the squat, return to a standing position while keeping your heels on the floor.

Repeat ten times for three sets every day till you build up enough strength to do more repetitions without feeling sore or tired.

#2 Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises for women to lose weight around the thighs, as it's easy to do and requires little equipment or preparation.

Walking can be done anywhere — even if you don't have a lot of time, walking briskly for five minutes can help burn calories and improve health.

To get the most out of your walking workout, make sure to:

Walk at least three times per week for 30 minutes at a time. If possible, try increasing your walking distance gradually till you're able to walk about ten miles per week (five miles each day).

Aim for a pace that feels brisk but comfortable.

Avoid running to reduce stress on your joints and muscles. Increase calorie burn by burning more fat instead of carbohydrates.

#3 Plank

This exercise is great for toning the core and strengthening the back. As you hold the position, make sure to engage your abdominal muscles so that they help support the weight of the rest of the body.

You should hold this pose for one or two minutes at a time with ten-second breaks between each rep. To make it more challenging, lower yourself onto your forearms rather than placing them on the floor in front of you. Raise one foot off the ground (keeping it flat), and hold for 30 seconds before switching sides.

To do a plank, get into a push-up position, and lower down.

Rest on your forearms and bring your hips down till your body is parallel to the floor.

Hold this position for as long as you can, and perform a few reps.

#4 Lunge

This exercise is one of the best exercises to do if working on your thighs. Here is how to do a lunge. It's done as follows:

With a chair in front of you, place one foot on the chair and the other on the floor.

Keeping your back straight, push your hips towards the ceiling as you lower into a squat on top of the chair till both knees are bent at 90 degrees or less.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, and repeat ten times (five sets).

#5 Single Leg Deadlift

This is a unilateral exercise that can help you even out any muscular imbalance in the lower body. With the quads, it's common for one leg to be more dominant than the other, but this exercise can offset that imbalance.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and knees slightly bent.

Lift one leg off the floor, and hinge forward at your hips so that you are bending over with a straight back (do not round your back).

Keep the other leg straight on the floor.

Lower till your back knee comes almost to the floor. Pull yourself up using your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back muscles.

Repeat on both sides for one set of eight reps each side; switch legs, and repeat for a set of eight reps on each side again.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are easy workouts for women to lose weight around their thighs.

Do them two to three times per week, and pay attention to how your body feels. You should start noticing results in about two weeks if you are consistent with your workout routine.

