5 Simple Fat-Blasting Exercises for Weight Loss

Weight loss is easier said than done, especially when the flab is stubbornly attached to certain areas of the body. A combination of nutritious diet, cardio exercises, and strength training can help in losing excess weight. Calorie deficit in the body along with toning the muscles results in fat loss.

Weight loss will not only make you look slimmer but also improve your overall fitness. Obesity is caused by excess fat, which increases the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, endocrine dysfunction, and so on. As a result, losing fat is critical for both appearance and health.

Simple Fat-Blasting Exercises for Weight Loss

Exercise is the most popular way to lose fat because it uses extra calories from the body's stored fat. The type of exercise, its intensity, and your consistency will determine how much and how quickly you lose the extra fat that has accumulated.

Here are some of the most popular exercises for weight loss that you can incorporate into your workout routine.

1. Burpees

Burpees are a versatile fat-burning exercise for weight loss. They work the majority of the body's essential muscles and also improve cardio fitness and stamina.

Here's how you should do it:

Squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor, starting with your feet shoulder-width apart.

At the bottom of the squat, place your hands on the floor and extend your legs behind you to form a press-up stance.

Stretch your arms fully and pull your legs in toward your chest at the bottom of the squat.

Repeat the jump until you are 6 inches off the ground.

Perform two to three sets of 10–15 reps.

2. Jumping Lunges

Jumping lunges help with weight loss because they add intensity and challenge to the standard lunge. This exercise will also improve your cardiovascular health by increasing oxygen demand and calorie burn.

Here's how you should do it:

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your core engaged.

With your arms at your sides, take a large step forward with your right leg.

Balance your body weight so that your upper right leg is parallel to the floor. Quickly jump up while switching leg positions and propelling your arms in the air so that your left leg is in front and your right leg is in back.

Return to the lunge position on the ground.

Repeat with the other side.

3. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks are a popular fat-loss exercise because they combine core strengthening and cardio movements. This exercise burns a lot of calories and builds stability in both movement and at rest.

Here's how you should do it:

Take a high plank position with your feet together and your core engaged.

Now jump with both of your feet moving outward to their sides before quickly jumping back inward.

Maintain the proper high plank position throughout the exercise, and gradually increase the speed of jumping as you get the hang of it.

4. Reverse Crunches

As they target the core muscles while relieving neck tension, reverse crunches are an effective fat-burning exercise for weight loss. Core exercises assist you in burning more calories and achieving your weight loss goals more quickly.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on your back on a mat or other soft surface with your knees bent and your feet flat.

Maintain a close grip on your arms with your palms facing down.

Exhale and tighten your abdominal muscles.

Raise your feet and thighs off the floor until they are upright.

Maintain a 90-degree knee bend throughout the movement.

Bring your knees as close to your face as possible without lifting your mid-back off the mat.

Your hips and lower back should be elevated off the ground.

Hold for a second, then slowly lower your feet to the ground.

It is necessary to perform 10–12 repetitions.

Increase the number of repetitions and sets you do as your strength grows.

5. Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a popular and effective weight loss exercise, particularly among celebrities and models. The movement of the kickboxing exercise will provide you with a total body workout and a toned body in no time. This exercise will also help to strengthen your core and improve your body's coordination and reflexes. Most importantly, kickboxing will help you burn a lot of calories, which will speed up the weight loss process.

With the moves you incorporate or the duration of your workout, you can effectively modify the intensity of your kickboxing workout based on your fitness goals and capabilities. This exercise will also aid in stress management by allowing you to kick and punch your way through your frustrations. If you want to break up the monotony of the same cardio moves, kickboxing is an excellent cross-training workout for fat loss.

Takeaway

You should perform the above exercises at a challenging intensity for the best weight loss results. The combination of cardio and strength training exercises will help you lose fat and burn calories more efficiently. Aside from burning fat, these exercises improve your range of motion, posture flexibility, and overall fitness.

