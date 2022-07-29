5 Simple Pelvic Floor Exercises for Women

Pelvic floor muscles are likely to weaken with age and other issues for both men and women. Also known as kegels, the pelvic floor muscles surround the organs of the pelvic floor, i.e. the urethra, bladder, rectum and intestines. For women, it also includes the uterus, cervix and vagina.

The pelvic floor muscles are important to control your bladder, stabilise your trunk, and enhance sexual function and health. However, they can get weaker with age, or even after childbirth.

So, it’s important to exercise them regularly. Kegel exercises aren’t complicated - they can be done anywhere and at any time. The other exercises for your pelvic floor are also fairly easy to perform.

Best Exercises to Strengthen Pelvic Floor Muscles

Here are five best exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. They are all quite simple and can be performed at any time and even at home.

#1 Kegel Contractions

They're done as follows:

Seat yourself on a chair or lay down on the floor on your back.

Contract your pelvic floor muscles, and hold it for 10 to 20 seconds.

Release the contraction slowly.

Repeat for three to four sets.

#2 Glute Bridge

It's done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back.

Straighten your arms down by your sides with palms facing down.

Bend your legs so your feet are at your fingertips and knees point the ceiling.

Raise your hips, and bring them in line with your shoulders and knees.

Squeeze your glutes in this position.

Bring your hips back down to the floor.

Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Butterfly Pose

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor with your legs out in front of you.

Bring your feet together, and pull them closer to your pelvis. Straighten your back as you do that.

Push your knees towards the floor.

Hold this pose for 30 to 60 seconds.

#4 Low Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor in a high plank position.

Bring your right leg forward, and place your foot between your hands.

Drop your left knee to the floor, and push your weight on it. Driving your right knee forward.

Hold this pose for 30 to 60 seconds on each leg.

#5 Bird Dog

It's done as follows:

Get onto the floor on your hands and knees, placing your hands right below your shoulders and knees just below your hips.

Raise your right arm out straight in front of you and left leg out behind you.

Crunch both limbs in toward your abs before returning them to the floor.

Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Your pelvic floor muscles do get weaker, but you can make them stronger. The aforementioned exercises can be done anywhere and at any time. All they rake is a few minutes of your day. Practice regularly, and stay consistent.

