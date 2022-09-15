5 Simple Yoga Exercises for Basketball Players

Basketball players must have excellent hand-eye coordination to jump frequently and run quickly up and down the court.

The body suffers from the effects of all that constant jumping, twisting, and sprinting, which often results in tight hamstrings, stiff hip flexors, backaches, tight shoulders, creaky knees, and tight Achilles tendons. Basketball players of all ages frequently suffer from these conditions. Yoga can be a major help in preventing a basketball player from missing games due to an injury.

Yoga is fantastic for breath control and spatial awareness, two skills that a basketball player needs, as well as for stretching, strengthening, and enhanced mobility of the muscles.

Best Yoga Poses for Basketball Players

Yoga is not just for yogis, but it is beneficial for athletes as well. Yoga is purportedly practiced by athletes like Evelyn Stevens, Aaron Rodgers, and LeBron James.

The following five yoga positions are excellent for basketball players:

1. High plank pose

This pose is great for basketball players as it makes their core, shoulders, and wrist muscles stronger.

Instructions:

Place your hands beneath your shoulders and start by reclining on your chest with your toes tucked in and legs straight.

Your upper body should be raised off the ground as you lower your hands.

Lift your hips and knees off the ground while squeezing your toes down.

Keeping your shoulders above your hands and your body in a straight line from your heels to your head, balance yourself on your hands and toes.

To avoid locking out, flex your elbows just enough to activate your arm muscles.

Keep your hips from sagging forward by engaging your core.

Keep your neck long and straight, shoulders back, and your gaze straight down.

2. Warrior II pose

The Warrior II pose is great for basketball players as it simultaneously stretches the hamstring, quadriceps, and hip flexor. To protect your knee throughout the stretch, keep your extended leg straight, prevent your knee from going past your ankle, and contract your quadriceps.

Instructions:

Place your feet 3–4 feet apart as you stand, and turn your left foot out 90 degrees while shifting your right heel out so your toes point slightly inward. The right arch and left heel should be in line.

Your left knee should be bent at 90 degrees. To protect your knee, keep it parallel to your second toe before effortlessly extending your back leg.

Stack your arms in a T, and pull the shoulder blades back and down.

Spread your fingers while maintaining an inward facing palm.

Sink further and glance over your front fingers.

3. High lunge pose

The thighs, hips, and butt are toned and strengthened with a high lunge pose. It improves basketball players’ ability to run and builds strength and thigh endurance as well.

Instructions:

Swing your front knee across your ankle as you advance.

Straighten the back leg that is positioned over your toes.

Both feet should be pointed forward, and make sure to lower your hips to the ground.

Keep your core and shoulders in a straight line as you raise your arms overhead.

Arch your back while pulling your shoulders back.

Place your palms facing inward and square your hips.

Hold the position for five full breaths.

From the other side, repeat the stance.

4. Bridge pose

Bridge poses are recommended for basketball players to protect their lower back and ease any muscle tension while using the glutes and hips.

Instructions:

Your feet should be hip-width apart on the floor while you lay on your back and bend your knees.

The palms of your hands should be placed firmly into the ground beside your body.

Lift your lower back, middle back, and upper back slowly off the floor while inhaling.

You have two options: either leave your arms in place or softly tuck your shoulders beneath.

Next, join your fingers together and press your feet firmly into the ground to widen the space in your chest.

5. Pigeon pose

This posture, which is frequently referred to as the "king of hip openers," has many advantages for basketball players of all experience levels. In addition to stretching your lower back muscles, the pigeon pose relieves stress on your legs from overuse in sports, physical activity, or daily activities.

Instructions:

Bring your right knee to your right wrist while starting out on all fours. Your left hip should be in front of your right ankle.

With the heel up, extend the left leg back.

Hold the position for several breaths as you lower your upper body until it is over your right knee.

Wrapping Up

Both on and off the court, doing yoga on a daily basis will improve your life. Always pay attention to your body, be aware of your limitations, and respect them.

Even though there are many more options available, you can always switch up these more accessible yoga positions to find the ones that are most effective for you.

