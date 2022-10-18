5 Sit-up Alternative Exercises for Men to Build a Powerful Core

Sit-ups are a timeless classic exercise for the abs and core, and for good reason. It is an effective bodyweight workout that can be done anytime and anywhere. Sit-ups promote posture by working on the glutes and lower back muscles and also targets the rectus abdominis, obliques and transverse abdominis in addition to your chest, hip flexors and neck.

While sit-ups are easy and convenient, this exercise is generally not the most productive of core exercises. The reason? The sit-up targets the anterior core muscles but doesn’t work on the posterior core muscles, located at the back of the body. Without engaging the posterior muscles, however, it is difficult to control and protect the spine.

Luckily, several sit-up alternative exercises can be opted to target the complete core muscles. These alternatives work just like traditional sit-ups but train and strengthen both the anterior and the posterior muscles to help build a powerful core.

5 sit-up alternative exercises for the core

Here’s a look at some of the top alternative exercises that can be done as a replacement for sit-ups.

1. Plank

The plank is arguably the most effective core exercise that anyone can do. During a plank, you engage your posterior and anterior core muscles to resist flexion and extension of the spine. Plus, it also activates the transverse abdominis, the deepest core muscle.

How to perform a plank?

Begin the exercise in a quadruped position with your hips over your knees and shoulder over your wrists.

Extend your legs behind and ensure your body is in a straight line.

Move your shoulders away from your ears and press firmly on the floor with your palms without rounding your upper back.

Pull your belly button towards your spine and tighten your abs.

Squeeze your glutes and maintain this position for as long as you can.

2. Deadbug

Deadbug is another very effective sit-up alternative that challenges you to move your legs and arms while keeping your spine stable and core engaged. This exercise helps develop core stability and works on both the posterior and anterior core muscles.

How to perform the deadbug?

Lie on your back on a mat with your feet on the floor.

Tuck your chin in, push your ribs down and tilt your pelvis. Now reach your arms up and bring your legs to a tabletop position.

Extend your left arm back and straighten your right leg forward while maintaining a neutral spine.

Breathe easily and bring your arm and leg back to their initial position.

Repeat the movement on the other side using the opposite arm and leg.

3. Bird dog

Bird Dog is an anti-extension and anti-rotation exercise that challenges your balance, stability, and strength.

How to perform the bird dog?

Start the exercise in a quadruped position with your head up and abs contracted in.

Maintaining this tension, move your left arm forward and your right leg back while extending through your hips.

Make sure to keep your raised arm and leg at the same height.

Now without moving your trunk, return your foot and hand to the start.

Switch sides and repeat.

4. Hanging leg raises

The hanging leg raise is quite an advanced sit-up alternative that uses your hip flexors and anterior core muscles to lift and lower your legs while hanging from a bar.

How to perform the hanging leg raise?

Stand underneath a pull-up bar and grab the bar using an overhand grip.

Slowly pull yourself up to depress your shoulder blades away and down from your ears. Contract your abs in, move your ribs down and tuck your hips as you lift.

As you exhale, raise your knees or legs, pause and then slowly lower them back to the start.

Make sure to maintain the hollow body position during the lift.

5. Scissor kicks

Scissor kicks are performed on your back just like sit-ups and target the rectus abdominis (lower abs). Additionally, this exercise works on the rest of your core muscles too, along with your glutes and legs.

How to perform scissor kicks?

Start the exercise by lying on your back with your arms on your sides. Pull your belly button towards your spine and tuck your chin in.

Raise both legs up to at least a 45-degree angle and squeeze your glutes.

Now cross your left foot over your right and then cross your right over your left foot while keeping your legs straight and upper body stable.

Perform the move for 30 seconds.

Takeaway

Incorporating these sit-up alternative exercises into your full-body workout session will offer you more advantages of a totally stable, powerful and well-functioning core. For each of the exercises discussed above, go slow and perform the movements under control to prevent muscle strain. If you are a beginner, it is best to work under the guidance of a fitness trainer to ensure you are doing the exercises correctly.

