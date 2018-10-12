5 Smacking Bodyweight Workouts For Biceps And Triceps

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 12 Oct 2018, 13:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chin-ups are great for toning the biceps

Building big and muscular biceps is on the wish list of every fitness enthusiast. Traditionally, people exercise with gym machines for an isolated workout exercise and train with free weights to activate stabilisation muscles along with the target muscle group, and both these training routines have proven to show results.

However, one always does not need to work with equipment to build biceps as a couple of targeted bodyweight exercises could fill the void of strength training and help you tone the biceps.

Nevertheless, remember to warm-up before starting any workout program so as to flex your muscles and improve blood circulation to the focus muscle group.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five bodyweight exercises that you must include in your training program to build muscular biceps.

#1 Chin-Ups

Chin-ups is an excellent bodyweight exercise that not only targets the biceps but also tones the triceps, forearms, traps, shoulders and the muscles in the lower back region. Moreover, with its simple motion, even beginners and casual trainers could perform this exercise with relative ease.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in front of a pull-up bar with your feet placed shoulder-width apart. Secure the bar with a medium grip such that the palms are facing towards the body.

Step 2: With a stationary torso, gradually raise yourself until the chin is just above the bar.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position. Ensure that the feet do not hit the floor throughout the duration of the exercise.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Wear a weighted vest while performing this exercise for added resistance and improved customisability.

Next-up: Decline Push-Ups

1 / 5 NEXT