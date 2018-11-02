5 Smacking Ways To Have Boulder Shoulders

Upright rows are very effective in toning the shoulders

The deltoid muscles present in the shoulder region are quintessential for all the arm movements that we do in our daily routine, and therefore, it is quintessential that one activates these muscles with a targeted training program.

Primarily, working with free weights is the go-to exercise to building strong and muscular shoulders as they tone a host of other stabilisation muscles along with the target muscle group. Moreover, while training the shoulders, ensure that you include enough variety in your training programs to activate all the three heads of the deltoid muscles for maximum efficiency.

Nevertheless, always remember to perform a proper warm-up before the training program to flex the muscles and improve the blood circulation. Also, have a balanced diet that is a rich source of lean protein as it is vital for muscle building and recovery.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five exercises that one could add to their training program to build strong and muscular shoulders.

#1 Arnold Press

The Arnold Press is an intermediate-level exercise that is ideal for targeting all the three heads of the deltoid muscles.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet placed shoulder-width apart or sit on a flat bench with a straight back. Secure dumbbells in both the hands and place them in front of the chest region such that the palms are facing towards the body.

Step 2: Raise the dumbbells while simultaneously rotating your wrists until the arms are in a fully extended position.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Ensure that you keep your elbows close to the body throughout the duration of the exercise. People with lower back problems must exercise caution while performing the standing variation of this exercise.

