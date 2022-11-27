5 Standing Exercises You Should Do If You Sit At A Desk All Day

Sitting all day is so much worse than most people realize. Sitting can cause back problems, joint stiffness, and even poor circulation in the legs.

However, the worst part is that sitting gets in the way of exercise — and regular exercise is one of the best ways to prevent chronic issues and stay healthy. Fortunately, there are some easy exercises you can do if you're stuck at your desk all day (or just want to add extra movement into your daily routine.

The following exercises can help improve circulation and flexibility while also giving your body a little boost:

Best Standing Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Romanian Deadlift

It's a great workout for strengthening the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. It's also beneficial to warm up for other exercises, like squats or lunges. The exercise starts with standing up tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell on the floor in front of you at arm’s length.

Proceed as follows:

Lift the barbell off the floor by straightening your legs while keeping them at hip width so that you don't stress your lower back too much. The movement should be slow and controlled as you raise it up till it's near waist level (but not touching).

Lower it back down slowly till you feel tension on the muscles being worked in the exercise before repeating the motion several times as part of a set sequence or circuit training programme.

#2 Squat

Squats are a great way to strengthen the lower body and improve posture. They can also help burn more calories, which is especially useful if you tend to sit at a desk all day.

To do a squat:

Stand with feet hip-width apart or closer.

Lower yourself as if you're going to sit in a chair till your thighs are parallel with the ground (or lower), and push back up into a standing position.

If that feels comfortable, try doing it with weights in each hand for an extra challenge.

#3 Forward Bend

A forward bend is a great way to stretch the lower back, hamstrings, and glutes.

To do a forward bend:

Stand with your legs together, with the toes touching.

Bend at the waist, and reach for the floor with your hands. Try not to let your body sway too much from side to side as you reach down.

If you can’t touch the floor with your palms flat on it, use two yoga blocks instead of trying to get an extra inch closer by bending at an awkward angle (and risking injury).

Hold the pose for 30 seconds or more, if possible.

#4 Shoulder Press

The shoulder press is a great way to tone the upper body and build strength.

To perform the movement, stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Proceed as follows:

Extend your arms straight up with your palm facing forward; bend the elbow till it's 90 degrees.

Return to the starting position before extending the other arm up in a similar fashion. Continue alternating for ten repetitions per side (five on each side).

Oliver Anwar @theoliveranwar How to military press for maximum shoulder growth How to military press for maximum shoulder growth 👇 https://t.co/dxCSaOYnBo

#5 Rope Jump

Rope jumping works the core, upper body, and lower body. It’s an easy way to get moving while you sit at your desk.

To do rope jumps:

Stand up with your feet hip-width apart.

Grab a jump rope, and hold it in both hands, with the palms facing inward.

Place the handle behind your head, and step forward with one leg. Hop up onto the other foot.

Repeat for 20 seconds on one side before switching sides for 20 seconds to complete one set.

If needed, start out slowly so that you can build up strength; eventually, work up to two sets (40 seconds) per leg, if desired.

Steph Chambers @StephChambers76 The pendant necklace of South Allegheny quarterback Jett Jones catches the late sunlight as he jumps rope during a conditioning session on Monday, July 6, 2020, at South Allegheny High School. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) The pendant necklace of South Allegheny quarterback Jett Jones catches the late sunlight as he jumps rope during a conditioning session on Monday, July 6, 2020, at South Allegheny High School. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) https://t.co/o563cvluLb

Takeaway

Sitting at a desk all day can be detrimental to health. You must get up and move around every 20 or so minutes.

You should try to incorporate the aformentioned workouts into your breaks, if you can't put aside time for a dedicated workout. These exercises can help you stay fit and healthy, even if you spend most of your day sitting at a desk.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes