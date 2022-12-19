5 Stepper Exercises to Burn More Calories

Stepper exercises can be a great, low-impact way to burn calories. The key to getting the most out of your workouts, though, is knowing which exercises are the best for burning the most calories and what factors contribute to those results.

Here's a look at a few stepper exercises and how they can help you reach your fitness goals:

Best Stepper Exercises to Burn More Calories

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great stepper exercise to build endurance and burn calories.

Start by lying on your stomach with your hands at your chest and knees bent at 90 degrees.

The arms should be straight and elbows locked so that you can create an 'L' shape with your body.

Start by lowering one leg to the ground in front.

Quickly switch legs so that the other leg is raised off the floor.

Repeat for 8-15 repetitions before switching sides again to complete one set.

You can continue till you get tired or have completed 3-4 sets depending on how many repetitions per set works best for your fitness level

#2 Squat Jump

The squat jump is a great stepper exercise to work the legs, glutes, and core. You can do this exercise with just your bodyweight or add weights to make it more challenging. You should feel the burn in your quads and glutes.

Here's how it's done:

Stand on a stepper with feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides

Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the floor; keep your knees behind your toes as you lower yourself down

Leap up into a standing position, landing softly on the balls of your feet, with the knees slightly bent.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness Bodyweight squats are a great way to increase strength in your lower body. Squats primarily strengthen your quads, hip flexors, and glutes. They also get some help from your hamstrings, calves, abdominals, and lower back to complete the movement properly and safely. Bodyweight squats are a great way to increase strength in your lower body. Squats primarily strengthen your quads, hip flexors, and glutes. They also get some help from your hamstrings, calves, abdominals, and lower back to complete the movement properly and safely. https://t.co/xCfzI9VmH1

#3 Box Jump

Box jumps are a stepper exercise that can not only improve core strength but also help tone your legs. They're a great way to burn calories and get a good cardio workout in a short period.

To do the exercise, find a stepper or platform that's about knee height and no higher than ankle height. Proceed as follows:

Stand with your feet on the floor in front of it, and bend down into a squatting position with your hands on top of the surface (you may want to use gloves for comfort).

Jump up onto the box using two legs at once. Make sure you land softly on both feet to avoid wearing out the knees.

#4 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are an awesome cardio stepper exercise that can be used to warm up, cool down, or get the heart rate up.

They are very simple and can be done almost anywhere. The best thing about jumping jacks is that they're low impact, so even if you're not as fit as you'd like to be, jumping jacks can still give you a good workout.

Do them as follows:

Start with your feet together and arms by your side and palms facing forward.

Jump up in the air while bringing both hands above your head (like you're stretching out). Land back on the ground, and repeat the movement till it becomes easy.

When doing this exercise remember to keep the arms stretched out and legs straight when landing to avoid breaking your toes or ankles.

#5 Step Lunge

Step lunges are a great way to work the quads and hamstrings at the same time, which can help you burn more fat.

To do this stepper exercise, hold on to something for balance, like a chair or pole. Proceed as follows:

Stand with one foot on top of the stepper and the other on the ground in front of it.

Lower yourself into a lunge by bending both knees till they're bent 90 degrees at the knee joint (they should be just above parallel with the floor).

Push back up into an upright position when you're done with each rep.

Takeaway

Stepper exercises are a great tool to help burn calories and improve overall fitness. They can be used for both cardio and strength training depending on your needs.

Stepper workouts are an efficient way to train the body, as they involve multiple muscle groups at once, which means more calories burned in less time. However, make sure that before starting any new exercise programme, consult your doctor or trainer.

