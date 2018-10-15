×
5 Strength Exercises For Runners To Improve Endurance and Speed

Deadlifts are very effective for toning the muscles in the lower body
Deadlifts are very effective for toning the muscles in the lower body

Running is a wonderful aerobic activity and traditionally one recommends cardio workouts to improve the overall performance. However, performing only cardio workouts without any form of strength training could turn out to become counterproductive as they are not very effective for building speed and strength.

Anaerobic exercises coupled with a couple of isometric exercises are the order of the day when one looks to perform strength training to improve their speed and endurance. Moreover, these strength exercises also aid in reducing the risk of an injury.

Nevertheless, ensure that you perform warm-up in an adequate fashion before starting the training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Furthermore, have a healthy diet that is a rich source of protein and is low in fat content. 

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five strength exercises that runners could add to their training program to improve their speed and overall endurance.

#1 Plank

The plank is an isometric exercise that primarily tones the core and the muscles in the lower back region. Moreover, with its simple motion, the exercise could be performed by even beginners and casual trainers.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the floor in a prone position with your feet placed close to each other. Place your arms on the side, parallel to the body.

Step 2: Position the arms and raise your torso such that the entire body is resting on the forearms and the toes. The body must be straight and the elbows must be kept close to the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 3: Hold the position for a minute and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Wear a weighted vest while performing this exercise for added resistance and improved customizability.

Next up: Deadlift

1 / 5 NEXT
Workout Tips
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
