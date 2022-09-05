5 Tabata Exercises For Toned Arms and Abs

Tabata exercises have been growing in popularity exponentially over the past few years. They are essentially a variation of HIIT workouts, where you work out in short bursts of intensity before taking rest for a while.

If you're looking to get a great workout and tone up, Tabata is the way to go. Tabata workouts are designed for quick results in minimal time and can give you toned arms and abs in no time.

Tabata Exercises for Arms and Abs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Burpee

Here's how it's done:

Get into a push-up position, with your arms straight and feet together.

Jump up, raising both legs as high as you can in the air before returning to your original position on the ground and repeating the above steps 20 times (ten on each side).

Rest briefly between sets of ten burpees at a time before doing another set till reaching 30 total reps.

Rest again briefly before moving on to another exercise in this circuit.

2) Bicycle Crunch

The Bicycle Crunch is a great way to work the abs without putting too much strain on the neck.

It's also one of the easiest exercises to do; so if you're just starting out with ab workouts, this is a good place to start. All you have to do is:

Lie on your back, and lift both legs up at the same time while keeping them together.

Slowly bring one to your chest while keeping the other one straight.

Repeat with the other leg, and increase the pace if you were riding a bicycle.

Do not let your feet touch the ground otherwise, which will be considered cheating.

Repeat 20 times.

3) Mountain Climber

It's done as follows:

Get into a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Keep your core tight as you lift one leg up off the floor. and raise it towards the ceiling in front of you, bending at the knee till it almost touches the ground.

Pause for a moment before returning to the starting position.

Repeat by alternating legs each time, focusing on keeping good form throughout.

4) Push-Up

There are many variations of the push-up, and it's easy to modify it depending on your fitness level.

Here's how it's done:

The most basic version is done on your toes, with your hands directly below your shoulders when flat against the floor.

Make sure you keep your legs straight during this exercise, and don't let them bend as you lower or raise yourself up from the floor.

Make sure to touch the ground with your chest as you lower down, and isolate your chest when pushing back up.

5) Crunch

It's done as follows:

Lie flat on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat.

Place your hands behind your head, with elbows wide.

Use the abs to lift the upper body off of the floor till the shoulders are off of the floor.

Keep your shoulders away from your ears at all times throughout this exercise.

Lower back down slowly till it nearly touches the mat again without letting the knees touch the ground at any time during the movement.

Takeaway

The aforementioned Tabata exercises can be done anywhere, whether you have access to a gym or not.

They don’t require any equipment and take only 20 minutes to perform — just enough time for a workout on days when you don’t feel like going far from home.

We hope the article helps you get toned arms and abs with Tabata.

