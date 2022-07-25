5 Tabata Workouts For Beginners That Can Help Increase Stamina

The Tabata protocol is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It was developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata at the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo in the 90s. The protocol involves doing eight rounds of 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off.

Although the fitness community has embraced HIIT as a way to build endurance and burn fat, there are times when you need some variety in your workout routine.

Tabata Exercises For Beginners To Increase Stamina

Here are five beginner-friendly Tabata workouts that can help you build stamina:

1) Burpee

Burpees are a great way to start your Tabata workout. To perform a burpee, squat down, and place your hands on the ground in front of you. Next, kick your legs back behind you so that they land on the floor with both feet together.

Jump up from this position by extending your arms forward and coming up into an upright position. Make sure that there's always at least one foot touching the ground at all times to help avoid injuries.

2) Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is a challenging exercise that tests your upper body and core strength. The move requires you to jump from one leg to the other while simultaneously lifting your hands in front of you as if they were ski poles.

Mountain climbers are a great way to build stamina, as they require both aerobic and anaerobic energy systems. This sequence helps increase endurance and speed, making it great for athletes looking to improve their performance.

To do a mountain climber correctly:

Start by lying on your stomach with arms straight ahead of you holding onto something stable, like a bench or wall for support if necessary (don’t let go).

Raise your right foot off the floor behind you while keeping both legs straightened out behind you at all times during this movement (you don’t want knees bent).

Bring left hand up into the air above head level before bringing it back down again towards chest level to complete one rep.

3) Jumping Lunge

To perform a jumping lunge:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent; squat down, and place your hands on the floor.

Jump off your right foot, pushing off with as much force as possible for about two to three seconds.

Land softly on the floor, bending both knees at 90 degrees in a deep squat position till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push off from the left foot in a similar manner. If the movement is too difficult to complete without injury or stress on joints, modify by standing on a box or other raised surface instead of jumping (this variation can also be done when you've built up strength).

4) Squat

Squats are great, as they allow you to target your quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings while also keeping your heart rate up. These are the four types of squats you can do:

Bodyweight squat

Barbell back squat

Dumbbell single-leg squat to press (one-legged squat)

Medicine ball high-knee walking lunge.

If you wish to spice things up, add some jumps into the mix. Jumping will add a does of intensity and fatigue to your squats, leaving you gasping for each breath.

5) Push-Up

Push-ups are an excellent way to get acquainted with Tabata workouts. They’re simple and easy to do, but they can also help you build strength and muscle definition by working your entire body, including your core.

Push-ups have been shown to help improve cardiovascular fitness and boost energy levels in the short term. You can try a multitude of push-ups ranging from standard push-ups to one-handed push-ups, clap push-ups, plank push-ups and more.

To do a push-up:

Lie face down on the floor with hands below shoulder height on either side of your body.

Straighten out at arms so that only your toes, forearms and hands touch the ground.

Lower yourself toward the ground till your elbows are bent at 90 degrees (or as close as possible). Push back up till your arms are straight again.

Ideally, you want to aim for squeezing in as many reps as you can within your 20-second window.

Takeaway

Tabata workouts are a great way for beginners to build their stamina. They're simple and easy to follow, and you can start with as little as five minutes or as much as 30. As your fitness level increases, so will the length of time you're able to perform this workout.

The tabata exercise programme is also good for new exercisers who have not yet developed any muscle mass. It stimulates all kinds of muscles in the body while improving your endurance at the same time. So it's perfect if you're looking for more than just a sweat session.

