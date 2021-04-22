5 Tips for a more effective workout

So many people make the New Year’s resolution to get in shape or to work out more. If you’re one of those people, you might be looking for ways to maximize your fitness routine in the most effective and efficient ways possible. Showing up to exercise is only half of the battle. Clever training, hard work, and consistency make up the rest.

The following tips for a more effective workout are great for all fitness goes—from seasoned to newcomers.

1. Turn on airplane mode

If you’re like most people, your phone has a stream of updates or messages coming across it throughout the day. When it’s time to work out that needs to be the priority. This is the time that you are investing in yourself. Put your phone in airplane mode to silence distractions. If you don’t use your phone for music and don’t need it on you, you can even leave it in your locker.

2. Track your progress

A great way to keep challenging yourself is to track your workouts. Using tools like an app, physical notebook, or a BMI calculator will help you maintain progress. Log how many reps and sets you complete, and the weight you used. The next time you do the same workout, increase the difficulty a bit by changing one of the elements. You can add more weight, increase the reps, add an extra set, or anything else you think will be helpful. As time goes, you can look over your progress and see your improvement.

3. Try dynamic stretching

A core component to any workout. Instead of holding in the same place, dynamic stretching as you move through different stretches. Your heart rate and body temperature will gradually rise and warm your muscles—making your body primed for the coming workout. Your range of motion will also be improved through dynamic stretching.

4. Have a plan

A great way to keep you from aimlessly wandering around the gym is to have a plan already formed before you open the doors. When you’re indecisive, you’re only adding more time to your workout—time that isn’t being utilized for anything productive. This drops your heart rate and makes your workout less efficient.

Advertisement

Having a backup plan is also a great idea. If the machine or floor space you had planned to use is occupied, your backup plan will ensure that your exercise time remains effectively used.

5. Do workouts that you enjoy

A major key to maintaining an effective and efficient workout is to find exercise routines that you enjoy. If you don’t enjoy your workout—and look forward to it—you’re much more likely to slack off or stop it altogether. If you don’t like running, don’t plan to spend time you won’t enjoy on the treadmill. Instead, maybe a cardio dance would be better for you. Try barre if yoga isn’t your cup of tea. No matter what it is you do, make sure it’s a workout that’s best for you and that you enjoy.