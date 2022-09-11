5 Tips You Can Implement from Stephen Curry’s Workout & Diet Routine

Stephen Curry is a well-known American basketball player for National Basketball Association team Golden State Warriors. He has been referred to by many experts and critics as the most renowned shooter in NBA history.

By frequently using the three-point shot, Curry has transformed the way basketball is played. A six-time NBA All-Star team, he has twice been chosen as the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and has helped the Warriors to four NBA titles.

Curry is a basketball phenom due to his elite game-playing abilities. You may be wondering what his exercise regimen looks like that enable him to perform at an elite level every time. This article will shed some light on the subject.

Tips from Stephen Curry’s Workout & Diet Routine

On the floor, Stephen Curry makes playing basketball appear simple. We frequently see him accomplish the impossible, whether it's draining 30-footers or executing circus passes. The amount of effort Curry puts into his profession, though, is something we don't often see.

On that note, here's a look at his workout and diet routine.

1) Training Routine

Being the best shooter in NBA history cannot be achieved by chance. Throughout the season, Curry typically sets up 300 shots after each practice, and during the offseason, he boosts his shooting to around 500 shots every day.

Curry always attempts three different shots. He starts by making spot-up 3-pointers, in which he repeatedly shoots from the same area of the floor. Curry then attempts dribbling pull-ups, where he emphasizes switching quickly from dribbling to shooting.

2) Neurocognitive Training

Steph Curry uses a light display system and specialized goggles to increase his quickness of thought and hand-eye coordination. Curry dribbles while using goggles to divert his gaze. His ability to focus and link his mind and body has improved.

Curry dribbles the ball towards the screen while using the light system, and when a particular color flashes on the lights, he executes a related motion. His decision-making speed is increased by responding rapidly to the lights, which helps him react to on-court defenders.

3) Family Time

Despite his hectic work, Stephen Curry makes sure he has time for his family. He missed a Christmas Day game due to an injury, but the family gathered to exchange presents and enjoy some pajama time. His three children - Riley, Ryan, and Canon - like spending time with their illiustrious father.

4) Recovery Mode

Steph Curry engages in a number of traditional rehabilitation techniques, such as soft-tissue regeneration and stretching, but he also swears by a more recent technique: sensory-deprivation tanks.

Epsom salts and magnesium are dissolved in water, which is at the body temperature in the tanks. As he floats in the tank, the minerals allow his muscles to unwind and heal.

5) Getting Proper Sleep

Stephen Curry makes sleep a priority and attempts to get at least eight hours each night. To aid his internal sleep clock, which is a component of the natural circadian rhythm, he makes effort to maintain his eight-hour schedule.

Curry has started avoiding devices before bed after an interaction with performance-enhancing sleep specialist Cheri Mah.

Mah says that using the phone or watching Netflix right before bed has a negative impact on the ability to sleep.

Curry thinks his sleeping patterns provide him with an advantage over his competition.

Stephen Curry's Diet Routine

Stephen Curry makes a quick protein- and antioxidant-rich smoothie for breakfast. The smoothie is a terrific portable choice for him, as he usually has to leave early in the morning. Around 6:30 or 7:00 pm, the family typically has dinner together. Pasta is one of the Curry family's favorite dishes.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav