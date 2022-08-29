5 Top Fat Burning Exercises For Women

Whether you're looking for a way to shed pounds or tone your body, exercise is one of the best ways to stay in shape.

The key is finding the right type of workout that works for your fitness goals and lifestyle. While cardio exercises like jogging and cycling are often recommended as fat-burning options, they can be time-consuming and boring.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other exercises that can help you get the desired results without spending hours on end at the gym.

Best Fat-Burning Exercises For Women

Here's a look at the five top fat-burning exercises for women:

1) Burpee

Burpees are a great exercise to help burn fat, and they're also pretty easy to do.

To do a burpee:

Start in the plank position, with your shoulders over your wrists, back flat, and core engaged.

Bend at the waist till you're in a push-up position.

Kick both feet up so that your legs are straight out behind you, with your knees locked and hips low.

Push off of the floor as hard as possible with both feet while simultaneously pushing yourself upwards into a standing position (like an upside-down push-up) to complete one rep.

You can modify this exercise by doing them from either side or from the knee rather than from standing. Just make sure that when you do it from full extension (standing), keep your hips low throughout so that you don't put unnecessary strain on your lower back or knees.

2) High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to burn fat, stay in shape, and get fit. It's also one of the best ways to improve cardiovascular health.

HIIT involves alternating between high intensity and low intensity exercises, usually with little rest between cycles. For example, you might alternate between sprinting and walking for 30 seconds each over a period of several minutes.

To increase the intensity, consider adding weights or doing squats while you walk at an incline on an elliptical machine. As with any form of exercise: start slow; gradually build up, and don't overdo it.

3) Skipping

Skipping is a full body workout that can burn up to 700 calories an hour. It’s also a great way to start your day, as skipping wakes up the muscles and increases the heart rate.

The best part of skipping is that it’s easy to do anywhere and requires no equipment; you just need enough room to skip. There are many ways of skipping, but one thing they all have in common is that they involve jumping with alternating feet while keeping rhythm with music.

Remember: it doesn't matter how slow or fast you go as long as you put everything into every jump.

4) Swimming

Swimming is a great exercise for all ages, especially those who are overweight. That's because swimming is a low-impact exercise that helps burn calories while toning the muscles at the same time. It’s also an excellent way to improve fitness and can be used as part of an overall weight loss plan.

Swimming is a full body workout that targets every major muscle group in the body, including the arms and shoulders, back, chest, and abs. As well as working out these areas, swimming also provides a great cardio workout - burning around 300 calories per hour - depending on how hard you work out (and how long).

Another benefit of this workout is there are no machines or equipment involved - just some swimming trunks or swimsuits.

5) Cycling

Cycling is a great way to burn fat, and stay fit and healthy. It's a low-impact exercise that works the entire body in just 20 minutes.

You can cycle indoors on a stationary bike or outdoors using one of many bike trails throughout your city.

Cycling is also good for your heart health (and other organs), as it gets your blood pumping at a regular pace for an extended period of time without causing strain on any one part of the body.

Takeaway

We’ve discussed a few of the best ways you can burn fat with exercises. Remember that it’s not just about how much weight you lose but also how healthy your body is. If you want to be at peak performance level or just feel good about yourself, the aforementioned exercises are perfect for getting there.

