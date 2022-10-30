Do you want thick and strong triceps but do not want to head to the gym? If yes, we’ve got you covered. There are several triceps exercises that can be easily done in the comfort of your living room with just a pair of your most favored free weights.

Triceps exercises done using free weights allow you the freedom to move the weights freely without affecting your joints. These exercises help you achieve massive gains safely and efficiently, and also make your workout sessions even more beneficial and interesting. Most importantly, they not only strengthen your triceps, but certain triceps exercises target your entire upper body muscles and strengthen your chest and shoulders as well.

If you are looking to make some changes to your upper body workout routine, adding in some great triceps exercises can be one of the best ways to do so. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a few of the most effective workouts that are sure to help you attain massive strength and size in your entire arm, let alone your triceps. The best part is – the following exercises can be done at home using just a pair of dumbbells or any other free weight that’s available.

5 free weight triceps exercises to do at home

Practice these triceps exercises consistently in your at-home strength training sessions to see great results. Just be sure to choose a free weight that’s suitable to your current fitness level, go slow with the movements, and do not increase your speed too quickly. Take your time and focus on your form to get the most out of the following triceps exercises.

Here’s a look at a few of the best triceps exercises to do at home:

1. Dumbbell floor press

The dumbbell floor press is one of the result-worthy triceps exercises that not only target your arms but is effective on your chest muscles too. Plus, the stable position in this exercise allows you to perform the move with heavier weights as well.

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie on an exercise mat with your face up, knees bent and feet on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell or any other free weight in each hand and keep your elbows out at a 45-degree angle.

Now keeping your lower back pressed on the mat, bring the dumbbells straight up over your chest and extend your arms at the same time.

Pause at the top movement and then slowly lower your elbows and dumbbells back to the start.

Continue for 10 reps.

2. Lying overhead triceps extensions

Also known as skull crushers, the lying overhead triceps extensions majorly work on the long head of the triceps while improving the overall size of the arms.

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie on the floor with your legs bent and grab a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended up and in line with your shoulders.

Now, keeping your upper arms stable, bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells and slowly press them back up over your head.

Continue for 10 to 12 reps and be careful while pressing the weights overhead.

3. Alternating triceps kickbacks

Alternating triceps kickbacks is also one of the most effective triceps exercises, especially for beginners because it allows you to train with heavier weights.

Step-by-step instructions:

With your knees slightly bent, stand straight and keep your body hinged forward at a 45-degree angle. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your elbows bent and position them behind your body.

Keep your left arm still and extend your right arm behind while squeezing your triceps.

Return to the start and repeat the exercise with your other arm.

Complete 10 reps on each side.

4. Standing overhead triceps extensions

This variation hits your core muscles and the long head of your triceps. The key is to keep your spine straight and your chest from bending forward.

Step-by-step instructions:

With your feet at shoulder width distance, stand upright with dumbbells in each hand. Move the weights over your head with straight arms and then slowly bend your elbows to lower the weights behind your head.

As you lower the dumbbells, ensure that your biceps are near your ears and your upper arms are still.

Pause at the top and then press the weights back to straighten your arms.

Complete 10 reps.

5. Plank triceps kickbacks

This exercise combines a plank and a standard triceps kickback. While the plank targets some of the major core muscles in the body, a triceps kickback pushes your arm activation to the maximum.

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a high plank position on the floor with your feet wider than your shoulders and your hands positioned firmly on the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in your left hand and keep your elbow bent until your left tricep gets in line with your torso.

Extend your arm back to perform a triceps kickback and then return to start.

Complete 10 reps and ensure that your abs are fully engaged throughout the exercise.

Takeaway

If building a bigger and stronger arm is your ultimate fitness goal, then incorporating the aforementioned triceps exercises into your workout routine can be the best way to do so. These exercises are effective, safe and suitable for all fitness levels.

Poll : 0 votes