5 Types of Soup You Must Have In Your Soup Diet To Shred Weight - Recipes & Calories

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    01 Jul 2018, 19:42 IST

Variety of cold vegetarian soups gazpacho cucumber with mint, beetroot with feta cheese, tomato with green pesto, served with seasoning in cups over black background. Top view. Square image
Variety of cold soups

We all have been in a phase where we have made endless amends to eat healthy and stay fit. The major changes we make are in the food department.

Going through a zillion recipes, counting calorie intake and rationing what we eat. We have all been there. And what is that one food item that we have a love-hate relationship with because we know it is good for us but we never end up getting it right? Soups!

Yes. Soups, the healthy kind are, of course, extremely nutritious for us. They have the perfect amount of vitamins and minerals but somehow aren’t as yummy as we want them to be.

So we bring you some delicious and easy to make soups that will complement your diet plans. And yes, you will definitely thank us later.

Soup #5

Butternut Squash Soup

WASHINGTON, DC-November 4: Holiday Kuri Squash and Apple Soup.
WASHINGTON, DC-November 4: Holiday Kuri Squash and Apple Soup.

What you will need:

1 big butternut squash

Olive oil

Light sour cream

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1 green apple

4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

1 small diced onion

A little-grated nutmeg

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven. Slice the squash and remove the seeds. Rub the two pieces and brush it with oil, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Place it on a baking paper and roast for about 30-40 minutes. Let it cool. Heat a large pot and add a little oil to it.

Add the onion and ginger and sauté it for 2-3 minutes. Add the apple and cook it till it's soft. Scoop the insides of the squash and blend it. Add it to the onion and ginger mix and add a little broth. Blend this mixture. Now pour it in the pot again and add the remaining broth. Bring it to simmer and add salt, pepper and a little nutmeg. Once it’s done, serve with a little sour cream.

Makes 4 servings.

Contains 160 calories. 

