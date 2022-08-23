5 Ultimate Fat Loss Exercises for Men

Deadlift is a great exercise for fat loss. (Image via Unsplash/ Alora Griffiths)

Most men have heard of the plank, but it's time to add some more exercises to your routine.

If you want to lose weight, you need to make sure you're doing the right exercises. While there are many kinds of workouts, the following fat loss exercises can help you achieve your goals while doing them at home or at the gym:

Best Fat Loss Exercises For Men

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Deadlift

Deadlifts are a great exercise for building strength, muscle, and burning fat. They can be done at home or in the gym, making them ideal for people who don’t have access to a gym. The deadlift is also a compound exercise, meaning it works multiple muscle groups at once. That makes it very effective when it comes to getting lean abs.

Deadlifts are known as one of the best core exercises, as they work several muscles in the midsection, which helps make the core stronger and more defined.

The beauty of deadlifts is that they are versatile. You can do them with barbells or dumbbells, depending on what equipment you have available. You can also use whatever weights are available to give you enough resistance so that each rep provides enough challenge but not too much difficulty.

2) Barbell Squat

The barbell squat is a great way to build the legs, core, and back. You'll also see an increase in upper body strength and definition.

This exercise is simple and can be done anywhere with just a barbell, weights, and some padding or rubber matting (if you don't have a squat rack). The only thing you need to do this exercise safely is a spotter or someone to keep an eye on you in case something goes wrong.

To perform a barbell squat:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with the barbell resting on the rack above you at arm's length away from the body. Keep your hands gripping the bar, with palms facing down

Slowly bend your knees till they're almost touching, but don’t let them touch. Return slowly back up keeping your hips low till you're fully standing again

Repeat ten times or for as many reps as you can do safely.

3) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a simple exercise that can be done anywhere and at any time. They’re also one of the best fat-burning exercises for men.

To do a jumping jack:

Start by standing with both feet together and hands by your sides.

Jump up while spreading both arms wide open and clapping them together above your head.

As you land back on the ground, bring your feet together again before repeating as many times as you want to.

If you want to make it even more challenging, try holding weights in each hand while doing the exercise.

When fully extended, you want to form a full-body cross, of sorts. Your arms should form a 'V' shape, and your legs should mirror that.

4) Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a full body exercise that works the glutes, hamstrings, and core.

To perform a kettlebell swing:

Hold an unloaded kettlebell by the handle with both hands as you stand with feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Pull your shoulders back as you push your hips forward to lower into a squat position while keeping your knees at least 90 degrees bent and back flat.

Swing the weight up explosively, using momentum from swinging through your legs to drive it overhead till the arms are straight up in front of torso, with the bell resting against chest.

Immediately drop into a squat position so that the knee angle returns to 90 degrees or less.

Perform 10-12 reps before resting for a minute or two between sets.

5) Burpee

Burpees are a full body exercise that engages the core, legs, and arms. They are also one of the best exercises for burning fat. Burpees can be done anywhere, so they're easy to fit into your busy schedule. They're also a great way to get the heart rate up quickly if you don't have much time to spare at the gym.

To do a burpee:

Get into a neutral standing position.

Jump a few inches off the ground, and fall into a push-up position.

Here, you have two choices. Either you can make things difficult and do a full push-up, or just maintain that push-up standby position for a second or two and jump back up.

Once you're up, you've completed a full circle. Do that for at least 20 reps if you're not doing push-ups or fewer reps if you are.

Takeaway

We hope that this article has given you some insight into the best exercises for men to lose fat and get fit.

Finding time to work out can be tricky, but the good news is that all the aforementioned exercises are easy to do anywhere, with minimal equipment required. If you want an even easier way to get started on your fitness journey, check out the seven-day workout plan.

