5 Ultimate Low Carb Bars You Must Have

We all end up starving ourselves, in some way or the other. This might be due to our determination to lose weight, our college schedule or our work schedule. However, the point remains that we do not give our body the necessary nutrients. After that, if it starts reacting negatively, we stop our efforts to live a healthy lifestyle altogether. Is there a point of it? What is the need to starve yourself to achieve your fitness, academic or financial goals? It does not make sense at all. You might have a time crunch and that is when energy bars come in the picture.

There are many low carb bars that one can consume to feel full and lose weight simultaneously. It is not only portable but also super delicious. It has the nutrients your body needs to function properly and it can be made at home. But before you get into the mood of making yourself an energy bar, remember these points:

1. You must calculate the amount of protein and energy your body needs. It has been stated that 0.8 grams/kg of your body weight is the amount of protein you must consume in a single day.

2. Remember, an energy bar is a substitute for a full meal and not a dessert. If you consume an energy bar, you do not have to have a meal with it.

3. Be sure of the amount of sugar and fat you add to your energy bars. This is extremely important for those who wish to lose weight, as it is very easy to cross the calorie limit.

4. It is very easy to make your own energy bar. We recommend it because then you get an opportunity to customize it according to your taste and choose the amount of sugar you use. This is a major plus when you are comparing it with a store-bought energy bar.

Once we are through with the homemade low carb bars, let us look at a few recipes.

Recipe #1

Peanut Butter Bars

Soak about 2 cups of pitted dates in lukewarm water for about 15 minutes and once done, drain it out. Put the dates, half a cup of dried cranberries, quarter cup of blanched peanuts, quarter cup of peanut butter and half a cup of quick oats in a food processer and let it mix well. Once done, put this mixture on a baking tray and even it out. Put it in the freezer for about 20-25 minutes and cut them into pieces. These need to be stored in the fridge.

