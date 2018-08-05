5 Ultimate Rear Delt Exercises To Build Strong & Muscular Shoulders

Daniel N FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 05 Aug 2018, 02:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rear Delt Workouts Are A Must

If your shoulder day doesn’t involve you giving enough importance to your rear delts then you aren’t doing shoulder day right. And you probably know that neglecting your shoulders, which lack of proper exercise can amount to, is never good for anyone. Not only are the shoulders an extremely important support system for your body but also a vital part of your exercise regime as your barbell, dumbbell and many other lifts often depend on the strength and endurance of your shoulders.

Oh, and failure to devote proper time to rear delt exercises puts you at high risk of picking up a shoulder injury, which would be an unfortunate hiccup to the hard work and dedication you’ve put into your training regime so far. Besides assisting in shoulder rotation and upper-arm motion your deltoids also act as a shoulder stabilizer, which is why dedicating time to them is not a choice but an absolute necessity.

However, while developing your rear delts is extremely important, you mustn’t forget to dedicate equal time to the front and sides too, the neglect of which deprives you of developing your shoulders to their full potential as well as putting you at risk of injury. Plus, you've got to admit a photo of a set of ripped rear delts looks good every single time. So, without further ado let’s take a look at 5 ultimate rear delt exercises to build strong and muscular shoulders.

#1 One Arm Dumbbell Rows

A great rear delt exercise can be found in the form of one-arm dumbbell rows. Granted, it’s on the challenging side but then again most effective exercises usually are, with one-arm dumbbell rows not only proficient in strengthening your rear delts but also your back and biceps.

Step 1: Place your knee and hand on a bench and grab your dumbbell with your free hand.

Step 2: Lift the dumbbell straight up without moving anything else other than your arm while breathing out.

Step 3: Hold your position for a bit before lowering the dumbbell down.

Important Tip: Start with 3 sets of 12 reps on both sides.

Next Up: Bent-Over Dumbbell Lateral Raise

1 / 5 NEXT