5 Unique Exercises for Women To Build Strong Core

The core defines the entire midsection of our body. That includes the muscles of our abs, hips and back. While the natural image that comes to mind is six-pack abs when we think of a strong core, strengthening these muscles means better overall movement and function of the body.

The core is responsible for most of the trunk movements, even basic activities like standing, walking, bending, running, twisting and much more. The core is divided into stabilisers and movers to help you maintain posture and perform movement.

A weak core leads to several problems involving posture and movements and can cause a lot of pain. Women are especially prone to back pain, which can be fixed easily by strengthening your the core.

Exercises for Women to Strengthen Their Core

While the internet is full of tips on how to strengthen your core, most of these movements can be pretty basic, and you’ve already been doing them for a while. If you’re looking for an upgrade to challenge yourself, we have the following five exercises for you:

#1 Glute Bridge March

Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your back, and bend your legs at your knees, pointing them up to the ceiling.

Straighten your arms down by your sides, and place your feet in front of your fingertips.

• Push your hips up toward the ceiling, bringing them in line with your shoulders and knees. Squeeze your glutes, and hold your hips up.

• Raise your right leg off the ground, maintaining the bend in your knee, and drive it up into the air.

• Bring your right leg down, and repeat it on the left leg.

• Perform the move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#2 Side Plank Dip

Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your right side. Raise yourself up on your elbow, and stack your feet one over the other.

• Raise your hips off the ground, and squeeze your glutes to bring them in line with your feet and shoulders.

• Dip your hips to the floor, and bring them back up the air.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#3 Bear Crawl

Here's how it's done:

• Get on the floor on your hands and knees, bringing them in line with your shoulders and hips.

• Stay on your toes, and lift your knees up a couple of inches off the ground.

• Brace your core, and walk forward, taking steps with alternate arm and leg.

• Repeat these steps for 12 to 15 steps forward and back.

#4 Hollow Rock

Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Extend your arms straight over your head and legs straight below your hips.

• Brace your core, and raise your arms and legs a few inches off the floor, maintaining a crescent shape.

• Kip your legs up and arms back, rocking yourself backward and forward again. Ensure that your back is on the floor at all times.

• Rock back and forth for 12 to 15 reps in each direction.

#5 Weighted Dead Bug

It's done as follows:

• Hold a pair of light dumbbells or weighted plates in your hands.

Lay on the floor, and raise your arms straight above your shoulders, and legs over your hips. Bend at your knees, and maintain a 90-degree angle.

• Drop your right arm down straight toward the floor while extending your left leg out and bringing it toward the floor.

• Bring your arm and leg in to the starting position before repeating this move on the alternate arm and leg.

• Repeat this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Strengthening your core really doesn’t require a lot of equipment or accessories. All it takes is some time and determination. Add the aforementioned movements to your routine three to foue times a week for the best results. Practice regularly, and stay safe.

