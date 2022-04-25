 5 Ways To Make Running Feel Easier

Running is a fantastic way to stay fit, whether your goal is to lose weight, improve your endurance, or just keep yourself moving and stress-free. It’s a great activity suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, and can prove to be beneficial in the long term.

However, running isn’t the same as walking, and it can be quite taxing if you are a beginner, or even someone who is resuming their routine after a long break. Keeping that in mind, we have some tips on how to make running easier for you and for you to get accustomed to the activity.

5 ways to make running easier

There are numerous factors to consider while running (Image via Pexels/Daniel Reche)

Whether you’re starting for the first time, or resuming after a break, running can be a little challenging on your system. Here are some pointers to help make the activity a little easier.

1) Pick the right terrain

Choosing a terrain that’s comfortable for you will keep you motivated to stay consistent. You can run anywhere these days; in a park, on a track, on a treadmill, in the woods, or even on the sidewalks. Try experimenting with different settings each day to see which one you like best. Going over the wrong terrain can also cause long-term pain in your knees.

2) Alternate between running and walking

The best way to get comfortable running is to switch between running and walking while you’re at it. This can be done in intervals, with a ratio of 1:1; one minute of running and one minute of walking. Extend the running time as you progress, and reduce the time spent walking. This is a good way to ease yourself into the process.

3) Stretch before and after

It’s common to get injured, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned runner, in the form of muscle pulls or strains while running. To avoid this, be sure to do some pre- and post-running stretches before and after. This will keep the cramps at bay and have you ready for the next session.

4) Pick the right shoes

Avoid shoes that are flat-soled. A good pair of running shoes that have padded or cushioned heels is a great investment. Comfortable shoes can help you give it your all while running, and not have to deal with your feet hurting or blisters on your soles. That’s a painful endeavor nobody wants to go through.

Picking the right shoes helps a great deal. Image via Unsplash/Alexander Redl

5) Make sure your posture is upright

Keeping yourself upright while running is important, especially your shoulders and back. Slouching your upper back can cause long-term back pain and postural issues. Moreover, it can throw your stride off, and could also injure your knees.

Although running is a great exercise and proves beneficial for most of the population, safety always comes first. And when you’re safe, running is a lot more fun and easier to endure. Nobody is going to come back regularly to do something they don’t have fun doing, and running is definitely no exception.

So, lace up your shoes, perform your stretches, and plug in your headphones to listen to your favorite tunes. There’s no better way to enjoy your run!

