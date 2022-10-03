5 Best Indoor Exercises for Weight Loss

Losing weight is easier said than done. Losing weight becomes even more challenging if you are not a gym person and prefer the comfort of your home. But weight loss doesn’t need to be complicated. You don’t need to become a gym freak to lose pounds, you can achieve your goal while being indoors as well - just a few minutes of some basic yet calorie-burning exercises at home and you’ll be on your way to your weight loss transformation.

Indoor exercises for weight loss are particularly beneficial and convenient for beginners to start exercising without feeling intimidated or needing to buy different tools. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most basic yet calorie-crushing exercises that you can practice while being indoors. Aim to do the below-given exercises for 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, and gradually increase the duration of your workouts as you become stronger and more fit.

5 indoor exercises for weight loss

Slim down and tone up with these weight loss workouts aimed to help you burn the most calories.

1. Burpees

No cardio workout can beat burpees when it comes to weight loss. It is one of the most result-worthy exercises that shows immaculate results in no time. Burpees are a calisthenic exercise that enhances cardio fitness and offers great full-body benefits.

To do this weight loss exercise:

Start the exercise in a squat position and keep your knees bent, feet at shoulder width distance and back absolutely straight.

Lower your hands in front of you so that they are just inside your feet. Now with your weight on both hands, kick both your feet back so that you are on your toes and hands, and in a standard push-up position.

Keep your body straight from your heels to your head and do one push-up.

After you’ve done a push-up, perform a frog jump by jumping your feet together to their starting position.

Stand back up and reach your arms overhead. Jump into the air and land back softly where you started.

Land with your knees bent and get into a squat to quickly perform the next rep.

2. Planks

Planks are another great weight loss exercise that boosts core strength and overall body balance. It also enhances your focus and is a great addition to any indoor workout routine. Try holding your plank longer every day to boost your core strength and see more definition in your entire core muscles.

To do a plank:

Plant your hands on the floor directly under your shoulders slightly wider than shoulder width.

Position your toes on the floor to stabilize your body. Do not hyperextend or lock your knees.

Keep your neck in a neutral position and your spine stable. Make sure your head is in a line with your back.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

3. Jumping lunges

If you find basic lunges difficult, then you’ve never tried jumping lunges. It is a plyometric exercise that strengthens major muscles at once and also elevates your heart rate.

To do this weight loss exercise:

Take a lunge position with your left leg forward and position your left arm back and right arm forward.

Keep your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle, and from a lunge position, jump straight and switch your leg and arm positions midair.

Land on the floor with your opposite leg and arm in the front.

Repeat 10 to 12 times.

4. Push-ups

Push-ups are full-body exercises that can be easily modified to suit your fitness preferences. To make the exercise easier, you can keep your hands on an elevated platform or simply cross your legs with your knees on the floor for support. To make push-ups more challenging, on the other hand, just elevate your feet.

To do standard push-ups:

Take a position on all your fours on a mat or floor. Place your hands wider than your shoulder width and extend your legs straight behind you.

Maintaining this position, lower your body until your chest touches the floor. Push your body back up to the start and repeat.

5. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is an old-school weight loss exercise that works wonders on the entire body. It enhances your heart rate and helps burn fat at a very rapid rate.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your legs together and both arms at your sides.

Slightly bend your knees and slowly jump into the air. As you jump, widen your legs to be at shoulder width distance and at the same time, stretch your arms out and overhead.

Jump back to the start and repeat.

Takeaway

Each of the aforementioned weight loss exercises is sure to burn a lot of calories while also improving your muscle tone. You can pair these exercises or perform them individually to create an effective fat-melting workout session.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far