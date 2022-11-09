5 Yoga Poses to Boost Memory This Holiday Season

It can be embarrassing to consistently forget important dates, have trouble remembering important events, and misplace things. But fear not—yoga poses can help you sharpen your memory.

A healthy mind is just as vital as a fit body in ensuring good health. Yoga is a spiritual practice that emphasizes both mental and physical health.

Yoga poses are great for the mind since it helps with memory, attentiveness, and focus, among other things.

Which Yoga Poses Are the Best to Boost Memory?

According to a recent study, practicing yoga for 20 minutes each day can enhance brain function and help you focus more clearly on daily tasks like studying.

Numerous yoga practices can boost memory and focus, which can result in increased intellect. They also stimulate the brain and nervous system.

Your general cognitive capacities will improve as a result of steady and regular use of one or more of these techniques.

Check out this list of five yoga poses to boost memory:

1) Shoulder stand pose

The shoulder stand pose, also known as Sarvangasana, eases headaches, lowers blood pressure, and treats sleeplessness. It is one of the best yoga poses to boost memory function as well as nourish the brain.

Instructions:

Keep your legs close together as you lie on your back.

Maintain a 90-degree angle between your legs when you lift them.

You should create a straight line by pressing your arms firmly onto the floor, bending your elbows, supporting the dorsal region of your waist with your hands, and lifting your legs and glutes higher.

Maintain a straight back and shoulders.

2) Plow pose

The plow pose, or halasana, helps clear your mind, and achieve a sense of calm. This stance is excellent for your nervous system, as it helps to boost memory and increase blood flow to the brain.

Here’s how to do it:

Beginning with lying on your back on the floor, your feet should be together, and your hands should be by your sides.

To create a 90-degree angle with your body, elevate your legs now.

Place your palms beneath your waist while bending your elbows.

Raise your legs higher, make a 180-degree angle with this support over your head, and touch the floor with your toes.

Hold this position for a few seconds before shifting back to your starting position.

3) Standing forward bend pose

Standing forward bend, or padahastasana is one of the best poses to boost memory as it enhances blood flow to your brain.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your arms to the side while standing straight.

Lift your arms and stoop from the hips.

Attempt to tuck your palms beneath your feet.

If you are uncomfortable, hold this position for no longer than a minute.

Slowly return to the starting position.

4) Crane pose

Bakasana or crane pose improves total balance, requiring both concentration and the simultaneous use of the necessary limbs to support the posture. It is one of the best poses to boost memory.

Instructions:

Get down in the squat position.

With your feet firmly planted on the ground, maintain a comfortable arm's length between your two knees.

Ensure your knees and elbow are at the same height and keep your palms on the ground between your knees.

While shifting your torso forward, raise your legs. Take the support of your triceps for your knees.

Slowly shift all your weight to the palms and balance.

Keeping your core tight, hold the position for as long as you can.

Slowly return to starting position with your legs planted on the ground.

Complete 5-7 reps.

5) Tree pose

This simple tree pose is one of the best poses to boost memory. This stance mimics the ethereal steadiness of a tree. The Tree Pose differs from most yoga positions in that maintaining balance in our bodies demands keeping our eyes open.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in the tadasana pose; which means standing straight with your feet close together.

Bring your hands back down after extending them upward.

Put your left leg in a knee-fold and rest it against your right thigh's inner side.

Keep your head up. Put your hands in front of your chest in the pose of prayer by joining them together.

Relax and close your eyes.

Conclusion

Boosting memory accounts for enhanced brain functioning.

When performing daily chores, your brain is incredibly helpful. The state of your brain affects how well you can react, understand, perceive, and function.

Most of us are unaware that the brain needs sustenance and energy on a daily basis, just like every other organ in the body. Exercise for the brain maintains intelligence in shape in the same way that physical activity does for the body.

