5 Yoga Poses Every Hiker Should Practice

Every hiker should practice yoga―not only does it help remedy a tight and stiff body, but it provides better flexibility and range of motion, which means you’re less prone to injury on the trails.

Hiking season is here, and the trails will be full of fresh faces. With all the excitement, you may forget that you’re exercising — or at least, neglect the muscles you’re using to get you to your final destination.

It’s important to continually challenge your body in new ways, especially when it comes to hiking. If you climb mountains on a regular basis, your body adjusts over time and there are certain muscular areas–and specific poses—that can help keep you balanced for years to come.

Five Yoga Poses to Help Every Hiker Improve

Practice the following six poses in sequential order. Repeat each pose three times, alternating sides. For an extra challenge, use a yoga block for the last three poses.

1) Downward Facing Dog

Yoga is a great way for hikers to improve circulation and get your muscles moving while stretching, strengthening, and calming the nervous system.

How to do it:

Lie on your belly with your arms at your sides, palms on the floor.

Slowly raise your torso and legs so that you are resting on your hands and knees.

Take a deep breath in as you press your hips toward the wall behind you, straightening out your arms and lifting up through the crown of your head.

Hold for three to five breaths.

2) Half-Plank Pose

Half Plank Pose strengthens your arms, shoulders and legs which is crucial for every hiker. It also develops your core stability.

How to do it:

From Downward-Facing Dog, step your feet together, lift your hips and lower yourself to the ground.

Keep your shoulders directly over your wrists and hug your arms and legs in towards your midline.

Come into Down Dog, pressing your heels toward the floor and lifting up through your chest.

Engage the muscles around your pelvis and low belly.

3) Lunge Pose

Lunge Pose tones the leg, gluteal, arm and core muscles while improving balance and stability. As these muscle groups contract, we improve the joint function of our knees, ankles, hips, shoulders and elbows.

How to do it:

Lift one foot off the floor, step it forward between your hands and keep your front knee at a 90-degree angle over your ankle.

Press down into your feet and squeeze in and up with your inner thighs.

Lift your arms to your hips on an inhale, pause for steadiness, then stretch them overhead.

Take three breaths here before switching sides.

4) Extended-Side Angle Pose

This pose strengthens, stretches, and tones your legs, knees, ankles; stretches your groin, waist and shoulders. Also helps in inncreasing stamina for hikers.

How to do it:

From lunge position, bring your back heel down to the mat.

Stretch arms out to side and lift chest on inhale.

Bring your hand to the outside edge of front foot or place an elbow on the thigh for support.

Reach your top arm toward the wall in front of you so that the bicep comes alongside ear.

Hold for three to five breaths on each side.

5) Triangle Pose

Triangle pose stretches your knees, ankles and thighs, as well as your hips. It also stretches your hamstrings, groin and calves. It's great for hikers with flat feet.

How to do it:

Return to Side-Angle Pose, straighten your front leg, and stretch your top arm straight up.

Broaden your chest, tighten your belly.

Hug your legs in toward you as you reach for the ceiling with that same arm for three to five breaths on each side.

To avoid hurting your neck, tuck your chin toward your chest.

6) Half-Moon Pose

Hikers will get a great workout when you do this posture. It strengthens your abs, thighs, ankles, butt, and spine; stretches the groin, hamstrings, calves, shoulders and chest; and improves coordination and sense of balance.

How to do it:

From Triangle Pose, extend your bottom hand forward and lift your back leg off the mat.

Bend your standing leg to lift your torso higher and stretch through both arms.

Hold for three breaths, then switch sides.

Wrapping Up

Yoga can help you stay limber and more resilient during the hiking season. It targets the muscle groups in your lower body and allows you to build strength and stamina in areas where hikers need it most.

Poll : 0 votes