5 Yoga Poses for better Abs

A lot of us think that yoga is recommended for those who wish to increase the overall flexibility of their body or for those who wish to align their chakras. However, yoga helps with aspects you never thought were possible. Not only does yoga help with toning and strengthening of muscles, it also facilitates weight reduction.

Doing yoga can also help your body in maintaining its metabolism rate. However, the benefits of yoga are not limited to the physical front only. Yoga has mental benefits as well. Yoga helps relieve stress and anxiety and creates a harmonious balance between your mind and body. It calms your senses and allows you to see things in a positive light by relaxing your mind. Further, it promotes blood flow and boosts your immunity. Aren’t these enough reasons to start practicing yoga religiously?

Well, if you are someone who is looking to get toned abs, you might say cardio and HIIT are ‘it’ for you. Let me burst your bubble because yoga has some badass exercises that will allow you to reach your fitness goals. The results will not only be mindboggling, but will also be sustainable. So let us get started with a yoga session with effective postures and poses for your abs.

Pose #1

Kumbhakasana

Also known as The Plank. The only difference is that here, you are not resting on your forearms but on your palms.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on the floor and balance your body on your toes and palms. Your body must be aligned perfectly such that your head and toes form the ends of a straight line and your palms are below your shoulders.

Step 2: Engage your core and do not bend your elbows. Hold this position for 1 minute and repeat.

Do 3 minutes of this pose. You can also do the side plank.

