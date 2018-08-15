Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Yoga Poses for better Abs

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
308   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:22 IST

A lot of us think that yoga is recommended for those who wish to increase the overall flexibility of their body or for those who wish to align their chakras. However, yoga helps with aspects you never thought were possible. Not only does yoga help with toning and strengthening of muscles, it also facilitates weight reduction.

Doing yoga can also help your body in maintaining its metabolism rate. However, the benefits of yoga are not limited to the physical front only. Yoga has mental benefits as well. Yoga helps relieve stress and anxiety and creates a harmonious balance between your mind and body. It calms your senses and allows you to see things in a positive light by relaxing your mind. Further, it promotes blood flow and boosts your immunity. Aren’t these enough reasons to start practicing yoga religiously?

Feature on a Yoga Session
Feature on a Yoga Session

Well, if you are someone who is looking to get toned abs, you might say cardio and HIIT are ‘it’ for you. Let me burst your bubble because yoga has some badass exercises that will allow you to reach your fitness goals. The results will not only be mindboggling, but will also be sustainable. So let us get started with a yoga session with effective postures and poses for your abs.

Pose #1

Kumbhakasana

Also known as The Plank. The only difference is that here, you are not resting on your forearms but on your palms.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on the floor and balance your body on your toes and palms. Your body must be aligned perfectly such that your head and toes form the ends of a straight line and your palms are below your shoulders.

Step 2: Engage your core and do not bend your elbows. Hold this position for 1 minute and repeat.

Do 3 minutes of this pose. You can also do the side plank.

Next up: Adho Mukha Svanasana

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Yoga Tips Workout Tips
Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
5 Best Yoga Poses For Men
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Yoga Poses For Lower Back
RELATED STORY
5 Proven Yoga Poses For Back Pain
RELATED STORY
Powerful yoga poses for the swimmers 
RELATED STORY
6 Effective Yoga Poses To Ease Lower Back Pain
RELATED STORY
6 Top Standing Ab Workouts To Lose Belly Fat & Build Your...
RELATED STORY
5 Upper Ab Workouts To Get Perfect Abs
RELATED STORY
5 Best Ab Exercises For Women To Get Toned Abs
RELATED STORY
6 Best Home Workouts For Abs To Get Ripped Abs
RELATED STORY
6 Best Lower Abs Workout For Women To Get A Flat Stomach
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us