5 Yoga Poses For Your Winter Morning Routine

Waking up can be difficult during winter, but starting your day with a few simple yoga poses is a great way to get yourself up and moving and ready for the day ahead.

Yoga poses can help you to feel more refreshed, awake and motivated – even before you’ve gotten out of bed. There are a few simple yoga poses anyone can do in the morning right before jumping out at their day.

Doing these poses can help your body move and feel a lot better while also getting your mind feeling more awake, fresh, and motivated.

Best Yoga Poses For Winter Morning Routine

Here are five simple moves you can add to your daily workout routine:

1) Reclining Side Stretch

When we wake up, our discs are plumper than when we go to sleep. That's because they get flattened by gravity throughout the day, but side bending yoga poses can give you a sense of how much extra space is available.

How to do it?

Start in a cozy position under your covers or at the top of your bed.

Lift your arms above or below your head, and reach for your elbows, bringing your knees up to widen the legs.

Cross one ankle over the other, and lean toward the right side, opening up both sides of the body.

Hold the pose for 10-15 breaths before switching to the other side.

2) Reclining Tree Pose

This yoga pose helps release your hips, which in turn brings mobility to your legs so you can stand tall in your self and in your day. Resting your hands on the low belly is also a great way to start bringing breath and awareness.

How to do it?

From a supine tadasana (mountain pose), bring your right knee towards your left thigh, and allow your right thigh to release open, and sink into your bed.

Rest your hands on your low belly, and breathe into your abdomen, as if you're stoking a fire.

Stay here for 10-15 breaths before switching sides.

3) Seated Figure-4

Do this hip opener either seated upright or with your chest folded forward for a deeper outer hip stretch. This yoga pose is especially helpful if you commute to work or are seated for long.

How to do it?

Sit at the edge of your bed with your feet hip-width distance apart, and cross your right ankle over your left thigh.

Sit upright, and fold forward at your hip crease, if you like.

Lengthen through your spine towards the wall in front of you, and stay there for 15 breaths before switching sides.

4) Seated Cat Cow Stretch

In this pose, you will combine breath with movement to gently wake up your mind and body.

How to do it?

Sit on the edge of your bed with your feet hip-distance apart.

Place your hands on your knees or shins, and take a deep breath in.

As you let the air out, round your spine, and pull your sit bones underneath you.

Tuck your chin to your chest, and let go of any tension in your neck and shoulders. Do that ten times.

5) Seated Forward Fold

To do this pose, in a seated position, bring your hands to your heart, then over your head and down towards the floor. This is one of the best yoga poses that stretches you in a beautiful way to start your day by making you feel grounded and focusing on what's most important to you.

How to do it?

Sit on the edge of your bed, and reach your arms overhead.

On an exhalation, lean forward from your hips.

Use your hands to draw your heart forward, allowing your head to hang, releasing the back of your neck.

Breathe deeply for 15 breaths.

Takeaway

If you're looking for a way to start your day with intention, the aforementioned yoga poses are ideal.

They're designed to work with your body and challenge it in just the right way — and they're an excellent complement to whatever else you might be doing to set yourself up for success.

So regardless of whether you have an established routine or want to add something new, see if incorporating yoga into your morning can enhance the way you wake up.

