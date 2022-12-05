5 Yoga Poses to Relieve Sore Muscles After a Long Run

All runners experience sore muscles, also known as delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), whether they are intermediate runners who have significantly increased the length or intensity of their runs or beginners who are just starting out.

Yoga and running are a pretty nice combination! On one side, you have endurance sports, and on the other, you have movements of the body that reach the deepest muscles and connective tissue. Thus, yoga is the ideal complement to your regular running exercises.

Best Yoga Poses for Sore Muscles After Running

Yoga is a potent exercise that promotes physical activity, stress reduction, and pain relief. Yoga is beneficial because it places a lot of emphasis on breathing, which both stimulates and calms our nervous system.

Additionally, some postures reduce pain from sore muscles. Because of this, a regular yoga practice that incorporates a range of poses and mindful breathing techniques might help lessen chronic pain and stiffness in the muscles and joints.

You will learn five yoga positions that you can do to cool down right away after running while you are still walking.

1) Forward bend

Running or having tight hamstrings will make this pose feel like a dream for you as it will relieve sore muscles. Any forward fold is a wonderful lower back release and a lovely hamstring stretch.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet hip-width apart as you stand on your mat.

Deep knee bends and hip folds let your tummy rest against your thighs while your head is entirely relaxed.

Hold on to the elbows on either side or let your fingertips lightly brush the mat.

To safeguard your lower back, maintain your belly drawn in while completely relaxing your head, shoulders, and upper body.

2) Lizard pose

Your hamstrings, tight quads, and hip flexors will all be worked in this yoga pose, which may relieve sore muscles. Inhale deeply as you sink further into the posture and use blocks in front of you if you need more stability.

Instructions to follow:

Set your knee down on the mat after coming out of the forward fold by stepping one foot behind you. Put your front foot out to the edge of the mat, and place your hands on the mat or blocks on the inner of your knee. Move your back knee a few inches further toward the back of the mat if you feel like you can relax into the posture. While maintaining square hips, let your upper body relax.

3) Low lunge

The low lunge serves mainly as a hip opening. It softly taps into the hamstrings and inner thigh while relaxing the sore muscles.

Lower back pain can be exacerbated by tight psoas muscles, which are fairly prevalent, especially in runners and people who sit for long periods of time.

Instructions to follow:

Start by bending one knee and placing your hands on your hips.

Your foot should be either under or in front of your knee as your front thigh should be parallel to the floor.

As you crouch into your front knee, keep your spine neutral and upright.

Exhale and thrust your hips forward once more after taking a small inhalation backward.

For several rounds of breath, continue this soft pulsating motion.

Hold the position for a few breath cycles as you approach the finish of your stretch when your hop feels ready. Continue on the other side.

4) Half pigeon pose

This post-run yoga pose is great for your quads, hips, and IT band. The stretch opens up the hip joint as well as relieves sore muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Bend one leg and draw it in towards your body while seated on the floor.

Lean forward as much as is comfortable while swinging the opposing leg straight back behind you.

Hold for five to ten breaths, bringing your chest closer to the floor with each one.

Your hips and thighs should feel this stretch. Repeat on the other side after you are done.

5) Legs up the wall

This calming yoga stance is the ideal approach to conclude your post-run routine because it has positive effects on your entire body.

Instructions to follow:

Lift both of your legs over your head to rest against a wall as you slide towards it.

Until your body forms a 90-degree angle with the wall, move your hips in that direction.

Relax and spread your arms out straight from your sides.

Enjoy calm as you eliminate lactic acid buildup during this pose by holding for at least 10 breaths.

Conclusion

Post-run sore muscles can be uncomfortable and even painful at times. It can also affect how physically and psychologically prepared you are for your upcoming workout as well as your everyday activities.

Perform this exercise regimen as soon as you finish any leg workout to hasten your recovery. Additionally, the longer your muscles are, the quicker your stride will be.

