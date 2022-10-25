Strong and well-functioning quads can potentially help you keep your balance, maintain endurance during walks or runs, and ensure safety during workout sessions. Tight quads, on the other hand, can lead to knee and back pain and reduce your overall mobility as well. Plus, just like any other muscle in the body, your quads can suffer from injuries too. The good news is that a few minutes of yoga practice can save you from days of pain and agony.

Yoga is one of the best ways to enhance flexibility and mobility. It can reduce soreness, which occurs due to stiff muscles, and gently stretches tight quads while restoring the range of motion in your knees, legs and hips. Yoga poses stretch your quads at different angles and improve blood circulation while ensuring better mobility and flexibility throughout your lower body.

5 yoga poses for the quads

Here are some of the best yoga exercises that gently stretch and strengthen the quadriceps.

1. Butterfly pose

The butterfly pose, also called Bandhakonasa, is a great hip opener in yoga. It relaxes fatigued and tight thighs and lengthens the quads.

Method:

Sit tall on a mat and spread your legs out wide. Bend your knees and move your feet towards your pelvis while keeping the soles of your feet together.

Now hold your feet tightly with your hands and move your heels as close to your body as possible.

Gently press your knees and thighs down towards the floor and start flapping both your legs up and down. Start slow and gradually enhance your speed.

Feel the stretch in your thighs and take deep breaths while maintaining an erect spine and relaxing your muscles.

2. Half frog pose

The half frog pose, also called Ardha Bhekasana, is a great yoga pose that helps stretch the quads and brings the knee into flexion. This pose can be quite challenging for beginners, so it is recommended to only go as deep as it feels comfortable.

Method:

Take a sphinx pose with your elbows in front of your shoulders and angle your right hand diagonally towards your left.

Slowly press down with your right forearm and roll your right shoulder back and away from the floor. Bend your left knee to bring your left heel towards the outside of your left glute.

Now reach back with your left hand, bend your elbow and position your hand on top of your left foot and toe while keeping your fingers pointing away.

Turn your wrist so that your fingertips are now pointing towards the front and keep your elbow pointing upwards.

Stay in this position for as long as you can and take easy breaths.

3. Warrior I

Warrior I, also called Virabhadrasana, helps strengthen the quad muscles, enhances joint alignment and also targets the hamstrings. Plus, it stabilizes the knee as well.

Method:

Stand straight on the mat and step your left foot forward so your toes are in line with your fingertips. Shift your foot slightly to the left.

Bend your front knee at a 90-degree angle so that your thigh gets parallel to the floor. Keep your knee stacked over your ankle and your left outer hip slightly back.

Pivot your right heel to the mat so that your foot forms a 45-degree angle to the side, and then align your right heel with your left or simply position your feet slightly wider for better balance.

Gently press your right thighbone back so that your knee gets straight. Slowly raise your torso with your arms reaching up and position your hands shoulder-width apart. You may also join your palms together.

Hold the position for a few breaths.

4. Chair pose

The chair pose, also called Utkatasana, is a transitional yoga pose that helps tone the quad muscles and also strengthens the calves, hips and ankles.

Method:

Stand erect with your feet at shoulder-width distance. Position your hands in the front with your palms facing downward.

Bend your knees and push your pelvis back and down as if you are sitting in a chair. Ensure that your hands are parallel to the ground and keep your spine straight and relaxed.

Keep breathing deeply and sink deeper by gradually lowering down but do not allow your knees to go beyond your toes.

Hold the position for as long as you can and relax.

5. Triangle pose

The triangle pose, also called Trikonasana, helps tone the ligaments in your lower body and gently stretches the hips, groins, hamstrings and calves.

Method:

Stand tall with your feet wide apart. Turn your left foot out 90 degrees and your right foot in by 15 to 20 degrees.

Align the centre of your left heel with the arch of your right foot and ensure that your feet ate gently pressing the floor. Make sure the weight of your body is equally balanced on both legs.

Now bend your body to the left from your hips while keeping your waist straight and allowing your right hand to come up and your left hand down towards the floor. Keep both arms straight in line.

Position your left hand on your ankle, shin or floor outside your left foot. Stretch your right arm slowly towards the ceiling and keep it in line with the top of your shoulders.

Maintain this position and breathe deeply. Slowly bring your arms down and switch sides to repeat.

Takeaway

So, these are some of the best yoga poses to stretch and strengthen your quads. Practicing these poses regularly will help prevent stiffness and pain along with averting muscle tears and injuries.

Although the aforementioned yoga poses are safe and suitable for people of all ages, it is still best to consult a doctor if you have ongoing health concerns such as blood pressure issues or arthritis.

