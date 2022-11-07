5 Yoga Poses To Give You Energy Without Caffeine

Yoga is an incredible tool for improving energy levels. There are a wide variety of simple and effective poses that can help people feel invigorated and energized. These poses activate the energy of the body, muscles, and breath. You don't need to be a yoga expert to give them a try.

The best time to do yoga, of course, is when you feel like doing it. That might not always be the most convenient option, though. Even if you're too busy for a full session, take a few minutes to stretch or meditate.

Best Yoga Poses to Boost Energy

Here are five yoga poses to improve your energy without caffeine:

1) Cobra Pose

The cobra yoga pose stretches and strengthens the upper back, neck, and shoulders. It also improves spinal mobility, reduces tension and stress, and increases energy flow in the spine.

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your hands on the floor by your chest.

Keeping your legs together, point your toes back while pressing feet into the ground.

As you lift your head and chest off the floor, keep your elbows bent in by your sides.

Lift up with an inhale; exhale, and lower down before repeating.

2) Bow Pose

This pose, which resembles an archer's bow, strengthens the spine, elongates the torso, and improves posture.

How to do it:

Lie on your belly, face down.

Bend your knees, bringing your heels close to the back of your seat.

Reach back with your hands, grab your ankles, and pull them toward you.

Lift both feet away from the floor while lifting your thighs off the floor.

Keep knees hip-width apart, and press shoulder blades down and away from your ears.

Gaze forward.

3) Tree Pose

The tree pose strengthens the muscles of the lower extremities around the knees. It's a balancing yoga pose, so be sure to concentrate on your balance as you hold the pose. Release your ankles as you exhale, and rest quietly for a few breaths before repeating.

Here's how you do this posture:

Place your hands on your hips; bend your right knee, and place it next to your left thigh in a standing position.

Press the thigh against the foot.

Bring your hands together in front of your chest, or reach them up overhead.

Gaze forward at a fixed point. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, and repeat on the other side.

4) Downward Dog

The downward dog pose is a restorative and rejuvenating posture that stretches and strengthens the back of the body. This yoga pose opens the chest, lengthens the spine, and creates sensations of lightness within your being.

Here's how you do this pose:

Come to your hands and knees, with your wrists beneath your shoulders and knees beneath your hips.

Curl your toes under, and push back through your hands to lift your hips, and straighten your legs.

Spread your fingers wide; press down from the forearms into the pads of your thumbs, and ground into them.

Stretch out through the top of each foot; engage the quadriceps strongly to take the weight off your arms, and make this a resting pose.

5) Fish Pose

The fish pose is a sequence of yoga poses that helps you regulate your hormones and release tension. It also requires balance, which sharpens your focus, as well as deep breathing, which increases oxygen intake to help you feel more alert.

How to do it:

Lie facedown on the floor with your arms and legs extended, and head lifted.

Contract your abdominal muscles, reaching them towards your spine.

Lift your head and upper body off the floor by pressing down through your forearms.

Tilt your head back, and bring it close to the floor without actually touching it.

Keep pressing outward through your heels as you hold for five breaths.

Release the pose by pressing firmly through your forearms to slightly lift your head off the floor. Lower yourself, and rest.

Takeaway

Yoga is a great way to increase your energy level and improve your health. It's particularly helpful after periods of overwork or lack of sleep but can also be used when you're feeling low on energy during the day.

In addition to increasing energy, they can help you relax, relieve stress, and improve self-esteem and moods, in general. Some simple yoga poses can make all the difference. As an added bonus: they don't require any special equipment.

