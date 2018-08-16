Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Yoga Workouts For Strength Training

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
100   //    16 Aug 2018, 12:40 IST

Have you ever wondered whether yoga and strength training could be combined with each other? The two terms bring very contradictory images to our minds. Yoga is peace inducing whereas strength training is hardcore. You will be shocked to know that yoga can be called a subset of strength training because you use your body weight to do the various poses.

However, for those who are not convinced, you are welcome to combine yoga with weight training. It does work wonders. Yoga with weights can be done easily by using dumbbells during your yoga sessions. Simply using your body weight also qualifies as strength training, believe it or not, and that is what we will be discussing here.

Feature on a Yoga Session
Feature on a Yoga Session

Some important points that you must remember are:

1.    Not all yoga poses qualify as a strength training exercise. Think the exercise through and choose your regime.

2.    You can increase the reps or hold the positions for longer to challenge your body. Posture and pace remain key.

3.    If you choose to just use your body weight, it might take some time and effort to achieve your goals of bulking up but it will happen.

4.    Do not go all in at once. In case you are planning on combining yoga and weights, go slow. Try and grasp one before doing both together.

Let us get into an effective yoga workout for strength training.

Exercise #1

Headstands or Sirsasana

Instructions:

Step 1: Kneel down on the floor. Clasp your hands and place your forearms firmly on the floor. Your elbows must be placed under your shoulder. Be very careful with this placement because this forms the foundation of your headstand.

Step 2: Position the crown of your head on the floor in a way that the back of your skull rests close to your thumb.

Step 3: Straighten your legs and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Step 4: Tiptoe to bring your feet closer to your head. In case you are not comfortable with this, do this pose near a wall for added support. Your feet must be on the wall.

Step 4: Slowly, lift your feet off the ground. You can either bend your knees or keep your legs straight. Be slow and careful, as this is a tricky part.

Step 5: Slowly, extend your legs towards the ceiling. Hold for as many breaths as possible.

Repeat according to your convenience.

Next up: Chair Pose or the Utkatasana

1 / 5 NEXT
