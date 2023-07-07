50% of all tap water in USA contaminated with forever chemicals, new survey finds

Are you aware of the alarming truth that "forever chemicals" could be lurking in your tap water? Brace yourself because the latest U.S. Geological Survey study has uncovered that almost half of the tap water in the United States could be contaminated with these toxic chemicals, also known as PFAS.

These persistent pollutants pose a severe danger to our health, and it's time to take action.

Let's take a look at this study and unmask the reality of this hazardous situation and some proactive measures that you can take to safeguard your well-being.

What Are Forever Chemicals and Their Health Impacts?

Forever chemicals, or PFAS, are a group of man-made chemicals found in various everyday items such as non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpets, and even contaminated sources of food and water.

The concerning aspect of PFAS is their persistence in the environment and slow breakdown. This means that they tend to accumulate in our bodies, animals, and the environment over time.

Exposure to certain forms of PFAS has been linked to numerous health issues. Research has shown a potential increased risk of certain cancers, obesity, high cholesterol, decreased fertility, and even developmental effects like low birth weight in children.

Key Findings

The U.S. Geological Survey study is the first to comprehensively analyze both public and private water supplies across the country. Collecting samples from over 700 locations during a five-year period, the researchers found that at least 45 percent of the nation's tap water could be contaminated with one or more forms of PFAS.

Shockingly, the study revealed that PFAS concentrations were similar in both public and private water supplies, dismissing the notion that private wells might be safer.

The study also highlighted potential hotspots of PFAS contamination, such as urban areas, airports, wastewater treatment plants, and specific regions like the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard, and Central/Southern California.

How you can protect yourself from these harmful chemicals?

Given the potential risks associated with forever chemicals, it's essential to take proactive steps to safeguard your health and that of your family.

Here are a few actions you can take:

1) Check Your Water

Contact your local water utility or conduct regular well testing to determine if PFAS is present in your drinking water. Private well users must remain vigilant, as these wells are not regulated by the EPA like public sources.

2) Install Effective Water Filters

Consider installing water filters certified to reduce PFAS levels. Activated charcoal treatment and reverse osmosis are recommended technologies for this purpose.

3) Stay Informed

Stay updated on federal efforts to limit PFAS in drinking water. The EPA has proposed regulations to reduce PFAS exposure for millions of Americans, but it's essential to advocate for regulations that cover a wider range of PFAS and encourage source prevention.

With the disturbing revelation of forever chemicals lurking in our drinking water, everybody's health is on line. The recent mind-blowing study by the U.S. Geological Survey has opened up our eyes wide.

It's important to keep a close eye on what you are consuming, even if it an as simple as tap water. Keeping yourself informed, testing waters, and using reliable water filters can help us take more precautionary steps to protect ourselves and ensure the safety of drinking water.

