54-Year-old Pro Bodybuilder and Powerlifter Stan Efferding Deadlifts 725 lbs

At 54, Stan Efferding's meticulous nutrition and training techniques bore amazing results, as he deadlifted 725 lbs (328.9 kg) smoothly off the floor.

Widely considered the strongest bodybuilder in the world, Stan 'The White Rhino' Efferding still has a top-tier physique and mind-boggling strength levels.

Stan Efferding 725 lb Deadlift - Complete Details

Donned in 'bearfoot' shoes and employing a mixed grip, Stan Efferding did not use a lifting belt or straps. After putting on some chalk for his grip, he went straight up to the bar, manhandling it off the floor in a conventional style deadlift.

In 2013, Efferding set a much higher PR at 380 kilograms (837.8 pounds) on the deadlift. However, he has not focused on the deadlift for many years, as he said in a post:

"It’s been 5 years since I pulled 725"

His Instagram post showcasing the lift attracted encouraging comments from the strength community, including Nick Best - a 53 year old actively competing strongman athlete. Efferding, meanwhile, is focusing on increasing his deadlift as he looks to lift bigger in the future.

Stan Efferding - Career Profile

A psychology graduate from the University of Oregon, Stan Efferding has been competing in bodybuilding since 1988. His first notable victory came in 1991, where he won the Mr. Oregon title. After that, he finished sixth in the Jr. USA in 1992 and second in the Emerald Cup in 1996.

In 1996, Efferding started competing in powerlifting in the Pepsi Region 8 challenge, deadlifting 782 lbs and totalling over 2000 lbs (907 kg). However, he had to stop competing in both sports in 1997, as life and business opportunities emerged, but he continued to work out.

Stan Efferding exploded back onto the bodybuilding scene at the age of 38, winning the Superheavyweight class in the 2006 Seattle Emerald Cup. Two years later, he returned to win the Emerald Cup Heavyweight class and overall award.

At the age of 41, he announced his return to powerlifting, breaking two American records in the Open category - totaling 2,070 lbs at the 2009 APA 'All RAW' Northwest Regional Championships . That same year, Efferding also earned his IFBB Pro card, winning the Superheavyweight class and overall award at the Masters Nationals Bodybuilding Championships.

In 2010, Stan Efferding won the Mr. Olympia 2010 World's Strongest Professional Bodybuilder title, by benching 628 lbs and deadlifting 800 lbs for a 1,428 lb push-pull total. At the age of 42, when most strength athletes quit the sport due to injury, Efferding broke Johnnie O. Jackson's record by nearly 100 pounds.

Stan Efferding went even further, setting two world records - squatting 854 lbs and setting a three-lift total of 2,226.6 lbs - at the 2011 SPF California State Championships, where he competed raw without knee wraps. With this monumental achievement, he broke the previous record set by Latvian powerlifting phenom Konstantin Konstantinovs.

On March 24, 2013, at the March Madness, Efferding broke the raw total record in the 275-pound-class that was previously held by Jon Cole since 1972. Efferding set the record at 2,303 lbs with a 865.2 lbs squat, a 600.7 lbs bench press, and an 837.5 lbs deadlift.

What is Stan Efferding Doing Now ?

Having successfully made a mark in the world of strength, Stan Efferding moved on to coaching.

He's a major proponent of the Vertical Diet, which focuses on eating easily digestible nutrient-dense foods specifically tailored towards strength athletes. However, calling his food routine a diet would be an understatement, as it focuses on multiple pillars, such as sleep, nutrition, salt manipulation, and high protein.

He conducts seminars all over the USA on sports, nutrition, and training techniques. Efferding is also a successful entrepreneur, having developed three start-up businesses into multi-million dollar companies.

Efferding owns Vertical Meals, which serves prepared meals throughout the United States. He also invented and owns the Kooler, which he presented on the Shark Tank TV show and is partnered with Damon John.

A phenomenal motivational speaker, Stan Efferding also regularly appears on many popular podcasts.

Efferding is married to fitness personality Malia Efferding, and is a father to three kids.

He regularly preaches the benefits of strength training and proper nutrition, and considers them to be the 'fountain of youth'. Considering his physique and strength at 54, Efferding has definitely found the mythical spring of life in his own backyard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far