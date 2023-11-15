6 ankle movement exercises you can add to your routine today

The movement of the ankle joint as well as its neighboring muscles and tendons is referred to as ankle mobility.

You have a broader range of motion throughout your activities if your ankle is flexible. Mobility means the ability to move freely and safely while carrying out daily activities, and it's something we should all prioritize, especially as we get older.

When you have a properly flexible ankle, you have a significantly broader range of motion during numerous activities, including diverse leisure and daily activities.

If you experience stiffness or pain in any two of your ankles, or perhaps you just want to improve your existing sports performance, fine-tuned ankle stretching and particular exercises will help.

Ankle movement exercises

Regular exercise and stretching of the ankles and feet may help in ensuring the muscles provide optimal support. These kinds of activities may also promote range of movement in the foot, allowing a person to stay proactive for as long as feasible.

#1 Ankle circles

Begin with tiny circles and gradually increase the diameter to widen the ankle joints as significantly as possible. Revert to smaller ones if you experience any pain or discomfort. Breathe slowly and move smoothly and fluidly.

Doing this ankle movement before playing football, embarking on the mighty leg day at the gym, or even just as a routine in your daily warm ups can prove to be extremely beneficial.

Disadvantages of doing ankle movement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

#2 A downward-facing dog

Begin in a plank position, with shoulders over wrists. Draw your navel in towards your spine and raise your buttocks to the ceiling. Form a “V” with your body, reaching your heels down towards the earth.

Pedal your feet one by one, pushing them down towards the floor. Pedal for 10 seconds, then rest.

Benefits of doing appropriate ankle movement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Alexy)

#3 Sitting plantar fascia stretch

Sit firmly and cross one leg over the other. Pull the bottoms of your toes back closer to your body until you're experiencing a comfortable stretch. Hold for around 15–20 seconds. Reply three times more.

As the stiffness in your ankles heals and your pain subsides, you can deepen the stretch by doing it with both of your legs slightly bent.

Ankle movement exercises (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ketut)

#4 Toe raises

This ankle movement is more difficult because it flexes the ankle a lot more than exercises like heel lifts.

Place the weight on the balls of your feet, with your heels dangling off the bottom step. If necessary, use a bannister for additional support.

Raise the tips of your toes, after which slowly descend your feet, keeping your heels below ground level.

Every other day, do a couple of sets of 10 lifts.

Holding weights while doing toe lifts adds resistance.

Importance of the right ankle movement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

#5 Single-leg balance

This can be a daily workout for improving ankle and foot mobility. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. If you need help staying stable, stand by a wall or a chair that you can grasp.

Alternatively, straighten your arms by extending them to the sides and lifting one knee to stand on the other foot. Balance on one foot for 30 seconds, then repeat for two reps on each side.

Workouts for ankle movement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina)

#6 Ankle stretches

Wrap one end of a sport cord across the instep of your right foot (not the tip of the shoe). Pull up the Sport cord with your right leg until you get the required resistance and difficulty. Stretch your right toe downward, just like you were driving and pressing the gas pedal. Hold for five seconds before repeating twenty times. Repeat without the left foot after switching legs.

Ways to add ankle movement to your workouts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Elina)

Stretches and exercises for the ankles can help improve mobility while avoiding injury. Warm up for at least 5–10 minutes with low-impact activity before stretching.

Before beginning any new stretches, consult with your doctor. If you suspect an injury, refrain from stretching and go straight to a medical professional.