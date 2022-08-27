6 Simple Arm-Strengthening Exercises for Men

Arm-strengthening exercises offer great benefits. They enhance arm strength, improve muscle tone, and also help develop lean muscle mass. Additionally, arm exercises reduce the chances of injury, protect the muscles, and stabilize the forearm joints.

There are multiple muscles in and around the arms, including the biceps, triceps, deltoids, rotator cuff muscles, and latissimus dorsi (lats). For balanced arm training, it's crucial to focus on all these muscles while also targeting the chest, upper back, and shoulders.

That's because they all play a major role in the movement of the arms. Overall, arm-strengthening exercises should focus on all these muscles to ensure there's equal and proportional strength in every movement the arm performs.

Simple Arm-strengthening Exercises for Men

We’ve compiled a list of six easy yet effective arm-strengthening exercises for men irrespective of their fitness. Perform these exercises as a sequence on your arm training day or incorporate a few into your everyday workout routine. Let's get started:

1) Side Plank with Arm Extension

This is a great arm-strengthening workout that not only works on the biceps and triceps but also strengthens the shoulders, obliques, and legs. When doing the side plank with arm extensions, make sure your upper body is in a straight line with your neck, head, and legs.

To do it:

Lie on your left side, with both feet stacked together. Push your left forearm into the floor, and lift your body into a side plank.

Make sure to keep your left arm perpendicular and your right arm in a straight line with your body.

Engage your right arm by moving it towards the ceiling, but do not extend it higher than your shoulder muscles.

Lower your arm to the starting position, and complete a few reps before switching sides.

2) Push-up

No arm-strengthening exercise sequence is complete without push-ups. This is a classic exercise that strengthens the triceps, chest, and shoulders.

As the abs are also engaged in maintaining the position, this exercise works as a bonus core strengthener. If the standard variation is difficult for you, try doing push-ups on your knees.

To do it:

Get into a tabletop position. Place your hands underneath your shoulders, with legs straight and spine in a neutral position.

Bend both your elbows together, and lower your body towards the floor. Lower your chest till it gets parallel to the floor.

Maintaining a controlled pace throughout, push yourself back up to return to the starting position.

Repeat for two sets of ten reps.

3) Concentration Curl

Concentration curls are another very productive arm exercise that isolates and strengthens the biceps.

To do it:

Sit upright on a chair or exercise bench, with your body slightly leaned forward and legs apart.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand, and rest your elbow against the inner part of your right thigh.

Keeping your palm facing up, curl the weight towards your shoulders.

At a controlled pace, lower the dumbbell to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with your left hand.

Aim for three sets of eight reps on each side.

4) Dumbbell Front Raise

This exercise targets the biceps, chest, and shoulders and is great for beginners.

To do it:

Stand or sit holding a dumbbell in both hands.

With your palms facing down towards your thighs, place your arms in front of you, and raise the dumbbells up.

Keep your arms straight, and continue to lift the weight till your arms get parallel to the floor.

Return the dumbbells to the starting position, and repeat.

Complete three sets of 10-12 reps.

5) Triceps Kickback

The triceps kickback is an amazing arm-strengthening exercise that isolates, strengthens, and sculpts the triceps.

To do it:

Stand tall. Hold a dumbbell tightly in each hand. Keep your arms down on your sides, and make sure your palms face each other.

Keeping your knees bent and arms at your sides, lean forward slightly at your waist, and straighten your arms behind you.

Return your arms to the starting position, and continue for ten more reps. Aim for three sets of ten reps.

6) Biceps Curl

The biceps curl is one of the best biceps strengthening exercises that can be done sitting or standing, depending on your preference.

To do it:

Stand or sit with a dumbbell in each hand and your arms on your sides.

Slowly bring the dumbbells up towards your shoulders, and focus on engaging your biceps for the movement.

Do not lean or arch your back as you curl the weights up.

Lower the dumbbells to the starting position, and repeat.

Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Bottom Line

To prevent pain and injuries while performing the aforementioned arm-strengthening exercises, make sure to focus on your form, and do not use a weight that's too heavy or difficult to manage. If you're unsure about your form, it's best to work with a certified fitness trainer to perform each move correctly.

